As the Egungun festival in Oyo State gathers momentum, a former Oyo State governor has been appointed to chair its 2025 World Festival

Commissioner for Culture and Tourism in Oyo State, Dr Wasiu Olatunbosun, disclosed this in Ibadan.

Dr Olatunbosun, confirmed that the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland was appointed to chair the World Egungun Festival and has accepted the appointment

As the Egungun Festival in Oyo State draws near, the former Governor of the State and Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, is to chair the World Egungun Festival for the year 2025.

Former governor of Oyo state, Rashidi Ladoja, has been chosen to chair the 2025 Egungun festival. Photo: FB/Rashidi Ladoja

Source: Facebook

Culture and tourism in Oyo State

The World Egungun Festival is held at the instance of the Oyo State Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The Ministry has revived some of the traditional festivals and championed the expansion of those already being celebrated, including Egungun.

The Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dr.Wasiu Olatunbosun, made the declaration during a courtesy visit to the former Governor at his residence in Ibadan.

Oyo government has begun the revival of key traditions and culture in the state. Photo: FB/Seyi Makinde

Source: Facebook

The Commissioner said that the purpose of the visit was to formally inform the esteemed traditional leader of the Ministry’s plans to seek for his consent to chair this year's festival and at the same time solicit his royal blessings.

Olatunbosun said the World Egungun Festival remains a significant cultural showcase that draws participants and visitors from around the globe.

Speaking with Legit.ng correspondent, the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dr Wasiu Olatunbosun, said "Yes, Senator Rashidi Ladoja has agreed to chair the WOrld Egungun Festival"

"The event will kick off this Thursday, May 15, 2025, at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium (formerly Liberty Stadium), Ibadan"

Oba Ladoja's acceptance

In a statement by the Commissioner for Information in Oyo State, Prince Dotun Oyelade, Oba Rashidi Ladoja has accepted the offer to chair the World Egungun Festival.

Prince Oyelade said:

"His Royal Majesty, Oba Rashidi Ladoja graciously accepted the Ministry’s invitation to serve as Chairman and Royal Father of the Day at the grand celebration."

Ministry’s determination to foster tradition

The Commissioner reaffirmed the Ministry’s dedication to fostering cultural heritage, unity, and tourism through events like the Egungun Festival, seeking a vibrant and meaningful celebration.

The Commissioner expressed sincere gratitude for the warm reception and commendable enthusiasm of Senator Rashidi Ladoja in supporting the festival, which aims to honour the traditions of the Yoruba people.

Makinde under fire as NBA protests

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Bar Association, Ibadan Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) had frowned at and rejected the reduction of salaries of some judicial staff in Oyo state, calling on Governor Seyi Makinde to reverse the action to avoid a total shutdown of the judicial space.

In a letter addressed to the governor and signed by the Chairman of the branch, Mr. Ibrahim Lawal, a copy of which was obtained by Legit.ng Correspondent in Ibadan, the association expressed disbelief at the alleged deductions of salaries payable to the Magistrates and other cadres in the Judiciary.

Makinde approves Abimbola Owoade

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde had approved the appointment of Prince Abimbola Owoade as the new Alaafin of Oyo.

The Commissioner made this announcement for Information and Orientation, Dotun Oyelade, who stated that Owoade was chosen after extensive consultations and traditional divinations conducted by the Oyo kingmakers, the Oyomesi.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng