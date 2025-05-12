A Manchester United legend has accused Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta of being the reason behind the club's recent trophyless seasons

The Gunners played to a 2-2 draw against the Premier League champions at Anfield on Sunday evening, May 11

The London side last lifted silverware five years ago, winning the Emirates FA Cup in Arteta’s first season in charge

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel has placed the blame for Arsenal's recent misfortunes on manager Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners have finished second in the English Premier League twice under his tenure and have struggled to make an impact in other domestic competitions.

Their European hopes were also dashed after a 3-1 aggregate loss to Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League semifinals.

Schmeichel blames Arteta

Five-time Premier League winner Peter Schmeichel has blamed Mikel Arteta’s coaching approach for Arsenal’s continued trophy drought.

According to Complete Sports, the Denmark legend believes Arteta inherited a squad capable of winning the league but failed to deliver.

Schmeichel also claimed the former Manchester City assistant altered his role after replacing Unai Emery, becoming overly rigid in his methods.

The UEFA Champions League winner criticised Arteta’s lack of flexibility, saying he expects players to follow his tactics exactly without room for adaptation. He said via Mirror:

“Arsenal not winning any trophy in the last four years is all on Mikel Arteta. What I am insinuating is that he was employed as head coach. He inherited the team, and that team is the only team that he has won a trophy with.

“After landing the job, he changed his job description from the head coach to the manager. Everything concerning the job is on him. It’s not recruitment, it’s not the board.

“If the fans get the opportunity of getting closer to the team, I want them to watch him in the technical area. The Spanish coach is a control freak, he wants his players to play the ball that he wants. He’s directing everything."

Schmeichel draws comparison between Arteta and Slot

The three-time UEFA Goalkeeper of the Year, Peter Schmeichel, stated that Liverpool manager Arne Slot is a better coach than Mikel Arteta.

Slot clinched the 2024/25 Premier League title in his first season at the helm of the Reds.

The Denmark international also claimed that Arteta’s tactics often confuse players and lack clear direction. He said Manchester Evening News:

“If you look at the Liverpool coach Arne Slot, you will see he is a much calmer coach. He’s instructed his players in training, instructed the players in the team talk.

"Arteta is still playing the game for the players and that would confuse the hell out of me as a football player that you had a coach that wants to direct me for everything I do."

Arsenal keep faith in Arteta

Legit.ng earlier reported that Arsenal have confirmed that Mikel Arteta will remain in charge of the club despite a disappointing end to the 2024/25 campaign.

Arteta, who took over in December 2019, retains the trust of the board even after another season without major silverware.

Arsenal’s 2-1 loss to PSG in the second leg of the UCL semi-final sealed a 3-1 aggregate defeat and ended their quest for silverware this season.

