Prof Chris Piwuna, a consultant psychiatrist from the University of Jos, has emerged as ASUU's new president

Piwuna replaces Prof Victor Osodeke following a closely watched election held during ASUU's 23rd National Delegates Congress in Benin

Piwuna’s tenure begins as the union faces major issues, including disputes over earned allowances and concerns over brain drain

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has elected Prof Chris Piwuna, a consultant psychiatrist and Dean of Student Affairs at the University of Jos, as its new national president.

His emergence was confirmed on Sunday, May 11, during the 23rd National Delegates Congress of the union held in Benin, Edo State.

Piwuna replaces Prof Victor Osodeke, a Professor of Soil Science from the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, whose tenure witnessed a number of high-profile industrial actions.

The new ASUU president was elected in a closely contested process that also featured Prof Adamu Babayo from Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi.

Election signals change amid rising challenges

According to union insiders, the election was conducted smoothly and transparently. A source familiar with the process stated,

“It was a keen contest, but the majority of delegates voted in favour of Prof Piwuna due to his track record and capacity to lead during turbulent times.”

His appointment comes at a time when the union is facing renewed agitation over the sharing formula of the recently released Earned Academic Allowances (EAA) from the Federal Government, Punch reported.

There are also increasing concerns about poor working conditions, funding gaps in universities, and the ongoing brain drain of academic professionals.

New president takes over as ASUU mulls next steps

Prof Piwuna is expected to steer the union’s affairs through a delicate period marked by negotiations with government and stakeholder engagement, Vanguard reported.

His leadership will be critical in determining whether ASUU proceeds with industrial action or explores alternative dispute resolution strategies.

Though he has yet to issue a formal address, his allies suggest he is committed to continuing ASUU’s push for better welfare, improved funding, and respect for agreements signed with the government.

Outlook: Pressure mounts on new leadership

As stakeholders await Prof Piwuna’s policy direction and official statement, there is a sense of urgency among ASUU members to see results.

Many believe his background in student affairs and mental health could offer unique insights into the wellbeing of both staff and students in Nigerian universities.

Education observers will be keenly watching the next steps from the ASUU secretariat, especially regarding unresolved demands and the union’s stance on the future of public tertiary education in Nigeria.

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu-led federal government has taken steps to prevent the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) from embarking on another nationwide strike.

The minister of education, Professor Tahir Mamman, inaugurated a 53-member committee chaired by former SGF and Pro-Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, Mahmud Yayale Ahmed.

Mamman explained that the committee is to re-negotiate the 2009 agreement reached with ASUU and other staff unions in universities, Nigerian Tribune reports.

