The medical report on the cause of late Mohammed Fawehinmi's death is yet to be released by the hospital in which he died

This is the bereaved family's latest position while discussing his death on Thursday, August 12, in Lagos

The family also dismissed viral reports that the eldest son of the late lawyer died of COVID-19 complications

Lagos - The family of late Chief Gani Fawehinmi has dismissed claims that the elder's son, Mohammed, died of COVID-19.

Mohammed's younger sister, Basirat Fawehinmi-Biobaku, and another family friend, Lanre Arogundade, told Vanguard on Thursday, August 12, that the family is still waiting for a medical report on the cause of the deceased death.

The family said it is yet to be informed about the cause pf Mohammed's death (Photo: @LMT767)

Arogundade said:

“The statement by the family said he died after a brief illness at a Lagos hospital, and we should leave it at that for now.

“The medical report is not yet out from the hospital. The report will state the cause of his death.

“Late Gani Fawehinmi’s family is an open family. If there is a need for additional information, the family will give it out. They would not hide anything.”

The duo added that burial arrangements are on hold at the moment because the eldest son of the family, Saheed, is away in the United States (US).

Earlier, Mohammed's death was first announced on Thursday. The 52-year-old died in an undisclosed hospital after complaining of difficulty in breathing on Wednesday, August 11.

Mohammed, a graduate of law degree from the University of Buckingham, England, up until his death was the head of Mohammed Fawehinmi’s Chambers. He was called to the Nigerian bar in 1998.

The deceased was confined to a wheelchair following a terrible car accident in Lagos, which affected his spinal cord in 2003.

According to Festus Keyamo, the minister of state for labour and employment, news of his death was confirmed by Fawehinmi's eldest daughter, Basirat.

Keyamo on Wednesday mourned the death of Fawehinmi's son. In a Facebook post, the minister described the 52-year-old as energetic and very intellectually alert.

He noted that Mohammed kept the flame of his father burning, adding that he would surely be missed.

