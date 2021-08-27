An American Facebook user had before now thought he was the only one using his picture on the social media platform, as should be

In an emerging video, the Oyinbo man used cuss words as he discovered a fake Facebook page using his picture

Mixed reactions have trailed the American man's discover as the said account appeared to be in use by a Nigerian

An American man received with disgust the finding that someone else used his picture on a fake Facebook page.

In a short video shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja, the unidentified man wondered when he changed his name to that on the fake Facebook account.

The man couldn't believe his finding Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @instasblog9ja

Source: Instagram

He used cuss words as he read out other particulars on the fake page.

The account with the name Ryan Upchurch (country music) appeared to be run by a Nigerian as its address Nnamdi Azikiwe University and location Abakaliki are all notable places in the country.

Many Nigerians however found his reaction hilarious especially when he tried to pronounce Abakaliki.

Nigerians react

@seunt_reacts said:

" God! Which kind country be this? Abakaliki to the world."

@norahsomkele_ commented:

"The white man after seeing his picture on an unknown acct on FB; "Wetin be this, shey na eyes dey pain me abi na wetin". "

@heatherlovesafrobeats wrote:

"Lol what else is new .. I reported a fake FB account using my pics, they even created a fake gofundme saying my child has cancer (my child is healthy). I’ve also reported over 40 fake IG accounts using my photos. "

@margaret_ebulue said:

"This one pass Wahala Promax this one is now wahaleux wahaleux calm down oga dem never finish edit am..you serve go like am o"

