A young man identified as Dennis has been jailed for five months after being convicted of duping a woman under false pretence

The Abuja hairstylist was arrested by the EFCC after using juju to collect a total sum of N45,000 from his American victim recognised as Monica

Dennis was said to have presented himself as a spiritualist to his victim who sent him the money equalling $110

An Abuja-based hairstylist identified as Dennis has been sentenced to a five-month jail term after he was convicted of a juju scam by the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in a statement on Thursday, July 8, via its official Instagram page, the sentence sending Dennis who is popularly known as Baba Dayo to jail was passed on Wednesday, July 7, by Justice A.O. Musa.

Abuja hairstylist, Dennis, has been sent to jail for duping Oyinbo man N45,000. Credit: EFCC

This followed a hearing convicting the hairstylist of using charm to obtain $110 (N45,000) from an American by false pretence.

Dennis, according to the anti-graft commission, dubbed his victim identified as Monica by presenting himself as a spiritualist (Babalawo).

A statement by the EFCC read:

"Dennis (a.k.a Baba Dayo), falsely represented himself as a spiritualist (Babalawo) and obtained the sum of $100 (One Hundred United States Dollars) from one Monica of the United States of America."

Nigerians react

An IG user Sidney Leo wrote:

"For less than 50k! The sentence too harsh nau... Ah! Wait when white people start to find juju?"

Andrew Clark wrote:

"You people don’t have work? How can you not leave this young man? You convict him for obtaining less than NGN 40,000 while David mark from my senatorial district walk away with billions of stolen money."

Anti-commission boss arrested by EFCC

In a related news, the chairman of Benue state Independent Electoral Commission (BSIEC), Dr. Loko Tersoo Joseph is in trouble over his involvement in fraudulent activities.

Joseph alongside eight other people have been arraigned over alleged financial fraud of N500 million, the EFCC posted on Facebook.

Those arraigned with him were Serki Mtomba Manaseh (secretary), Akange Akula(Treasurer) and five other members/commissioners, Abe Aboyi Augustine, Donald Kertyo, Agber Aondona Emmanuel, Sunday Agbaji, and Ekoja Daniel.

Source: Legit.ng