Mikel Obi Names Manager to Be Sacked After Predicting Chelsea vs Liverpool, Man United
- John Obi Mikel has predicted which manager will be sacked this weekend in the Premier League
- Chelsea welcome Liverpool to Stamford Bridge, while Man United play host to Sunderland
- Super Eagles legend Mikel has now predicted the outcome of these games and who will get sacked after the matches
Chelsea and Super Eagles legend John Obi Mikel has predicted the outcome of three matches in the Premier League this weekend.
In the early kick-off today, October 4, Leeds United host Tottenham Hotspur. The 3 pm kick-off will see Man United welcome Sunderland to Old Trafford, Arsenal play host to West Ham, as seen on Premier League's website.
Saturday's action ends with a blockbuster as Chelsea welcome Liverpool to Stamford Bridge, a game which famous cat, Nimbus the King, has predicted.
Ahead of these games, former Nigerian international Mikel has predicted a coaching casualty after this weekend's matches.
According to him, one of the top managers in the league will be sacked after suffering yet another defeat this weekend.
Mikel predicts Chelsea vs Liverpool, 2 Others
Speaking on his Obi One Podcast, Mikel predicted that his former club Chelsea, will beat Liverpool at Stamford Bridge, a feat they achieved last season.
He also noted that Man City will take all three points when they face Brentford on Sunday, October 5. But from his predictions this weekend, Mikel's final pick was what generated lots of reactions.
The 38-year-old surprisingly predicted Man United to lose at home to Sunderland, a result he believes will lead to Ruben Amorim's sack.
In his words: "My top three picks this weekend are Sunderland to beat Man United away, which will be Ruben Amorim's last game in charge. My second game, I'm going with my club Chelsea to beat Liverpool at home, and my last pick, I'm going with Man City to beat Brentford away from home."
Fans react to Mikel predictions
Mikel's prediction was greeted with extreme displeasure from a lot of his followers, some believed to be Man United fans.
iam_deconwa said: "We go soon leave this your podcast for you."
izzy_updates added: "Only you go dey watch your podcast soon."
easy_elijoe noted: "Oga Chelsea cannot beat Liverpool just dey play."
successninos said: "Mikel you know already Chelsea can't beat Liverpool, Liverpool wins 3:1."
One Man United fan agrees with Mikel on his prediction.
akitimmanuel noted: "As a Manchester United fan, he always gets our predictions right from the start of the season. I heard him say this will be Amorin last game in charge. I definitely agree."
Recall that Mikel correctly predicted Manchester United's defeat to Brentford last weekend.
Mikel explains why Arsenal can’t win PL
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mikel has given his critical assessment on why Arsenal will not win the Premier League title this season.
The Gunners have four wins from six games so far this season and are just two points away from league leaders Liverpool, but Mikel believes Mikel Arteta's team doesn't have what it takes yet to win the Premier League title.
The former midfielder also believes his team Chelsea can't win the title this season.
