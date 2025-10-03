Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele has offered strong hope to Nigerians amid economic challenges

The outspoken cleric disclosed that Nigerians may experience considerable relief in the prices of foreign parboiled rice

The prophesied drop in national prices is expected to stir excitement across the country as rice is a major staple food in West Africa’s most populous nation

Oke Afa, Lagos state - Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, has forecasted the naira performance against the US dollar.

Speaking in a video posted on his church's official Facebook page on Friday, October 3, Ayodele projected that the price of 50kg bag of rice will significantly decline.

Legit.ng reports that the price of rice in Nigeria varies depending on brand and location, with 50kg bags of local parboiled rice ranging from N58,000 to over N67,000, according to this reporter's market survey.

In his prophecy, the cleric mentioned potential economic milestones in Nigeria, such as the dollar exchange rate reaching N900, rice prices hitting N30,000 per bag, and petrol prices reaching N500.

He asked President Bola Tinubu to continue his economic reforms, saying the Nigerian leader is on the right track.'

Ayodele said:

“Just continue to do what you are doing. Subsidy is still okay. I tell you that you need prayers, because you can bring dollar to N900. And you can bring rice back to N30,000. And petrol, you can still bring back to N500.”

The full video can be watched below:

In office since May 2023, Tinubu defended his economic reforms, which have included a partial end to petrol and electricity subsidies and devaluation of the naira, as necessary to reverse years of economic mismanagement.

'Nigeria’s growing economy' - Akume

On Thursday, October 2, 2025, George Akume, secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), expressed optimism about Nigeria’s future, stating that the economy is growing under the leadership of President Tinubu.

He said this at the official inauguration and investiture of the Northern Christian Religious Leaders Assembly in Abuja.

Akume cited the country’s growing GDP and foreign reserves as evidence of progress, with the gross domestic product (GDP) growing at 4.4% and foreign reserves reaching $42 billion.

Akume reiterated his message for Nigeria’s 65th independence anniversary, saying that the country is “on the move” and “getting close to the Promised Land”.

'Nigerians better off than in 1960' - Fasua

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tope Fasua, the special adviser to President Tinubu on economic Affairs, said Nigerians are better off today than they were at independence in 1960, despite present economic hardship.

Fasua argued that it is misleading to compare Nigeria’s current realities with the early post-independence period.

According to him, in 1960, most citizens lived in rural areas with little access to infrastructure, and only encountered poverty after migrating into urban centres.

