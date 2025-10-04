The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) reminded shortlisted Inspectorate and Customs Assistant applicants to complete their pre-test before 11:00 p.m. on Monday, 6th October 2025

Candidates must log in with their NIN on the NCS portal to access their pre-test links and are warned against noise or movement, which could cause automatic log-out

The pre-test is only a familiarisation exercise and does not affect recruitment outcomes, while Superintendent Cadre applicants are excluded at this stage

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has announced that shortlisted applicants for the Inspectorate and Customs Assistant cadres who are yet to take their pre-test must do so before 11:00 p.m. on Monday, 6th October 2025.

The pre-test, which commenced on Saturday, 4th October 2025, is designed to help candidates familiarise themselves with the online test platform ahead of the main recruitment examination.

How to access the pre-test

The Nigerian customs via X noted that applicants are required to log in using their National Identification Number (NIN) via the NCS portal at https://updates.customs.gov.ng to access their individual test links.

“Candidates are encouraged to take the pre-test at any convenient time within the stipulated period, but they must ensure completion before the deadline,” the Service stated.

Customs caution against automatic log-out

The NCS warned applicants to avoid noise and excessive body movements during the exercise as the system is highly sensitive and may result in automatic log-out.

“This pre-test is purely to help applicants get used to the system. It does not determine the outcome of the recruitment process,” the Service added.

Superintendent cadre excluded

The Customs further clarified that the exercise does not involve applicants in the Superintendent Cadre at this stage.

"Additional details about the main online test will be communicated in due course," the Service assured.

Customs holds test for supretendent applicants

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has fixed Thursday, 2 October, as the date for the online recruitment test for shortlisted Superintendent Cadre applicants.

According to the notice, candidates will be screened in three batches, A, B, and C, and must strictly comply with their allocated dates and times to avoid disqualification.

“All shortlisted Superintendent Cadre candidates are required to log in with their National Identification Number (NIN) via https://updates.customs.gov.ng to check their Batch, Date, and Time,” the Service announced.

