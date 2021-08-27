Nollywood’s Alexx Ekubo has been in the thoughts of concerned fans and supporters since the news of his cancelled wedding became official

The actor appeared sad, lost in thoughts in a video making the rounds on social media hours after his ex-fiancee made the announcement

Many fans on social media have expressed concern for the movie star as they wished him well in his endeavours

Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo is having a hard time at the moment following an official statement from his ex-lover, Fancy Acholonu, confirming reports of their cancelled engagement and planned wedding ceremony.

A recent video shared on Instastory by the popular businessman, Francis Ogwuogwu, captured him in deep thoughts during a trip to the Benin Republic.

Alexx Ekubo sighted hours after Fancy Acholonu confirmed their split. Photo: @alexxekubo/@fancyacholonu

The actor had ear pods plugged to his ears and seemed to have little interest in what was going on around him.

Colleague, IK Ogbonna, was also on the bus and he didn’t hesitate from showing off for the camera as the businessman recorded.

Check out the video as below:

Social media users react

The video stirred mixed reactions from members of the online community as it's the first appearance of Ekubo since the news of his cancelled wedding went public.

Read comments sighted below:

iam_bmodel said:

"Pray against broken heart, It can destroy so many things."

seun_dreams said:

"His body is just there but his mind don travel far...love and light bro."

raphael_olami said:

"A thousand words in one video.. stay strong bro.. could be a blessing in disguise."

officialcorazon1 said:

"E reach to think him life o ..everything is not about posing on Instagram. Behind closed doors...we all need someone who loves us genuinely."

tessa_blinkz said:

"I still don’t want to believe their breakup is true."

Fancy Achulonu confirms split in official statement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Ekubo's ex-lover, Fancy Acholonu, took to her official Instagram page to speak on the situation of things between them.

In her official statement, the US-based lady confirmed the end of her engagement/relationship with the Nollywood actor.

Acholonu revealed that she made the 'best decision for herself' as she believed in the importance of finding happiness.

