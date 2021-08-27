A Nigerian man with the name Ladeji Kelvin Babatunde allegedly impersonated the EFCC to get over N38m from internet fraudsters

To get the sum, he had to lie that he is an official of the agency and he wanted to protect them from arrest

Nigerians found the man's crime amusing as some people said the man had at some time in the past defrauded them

Officers of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested a man, Ladeji Kelvin Babatunde, who reportedly impersonated the agency for his selfish interest.

In a press release by the commission on its official Instagram page, it revealed that Babatunde reportedly defrauded yahoo boys (internet fraudsters) of more than N38 million.

The man got millions from Yahoo Boys as a bribe.

He 'invested' the money into building a house

They stated that he collected the money as a bribe from them as a way to save them from arrest by the commission.

People have since reacted to the photo of the man posted by the commission on its Instagram account.

It should be noted that EFCC also recovered an uncompleted 4-bedroom flat he was building with the proceed from him.

See the post below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

fourl_ar said:

"This life ehn what goes around comes around ni ….when sars still Dey this guy nah informant ooo…..so u see Dey sebe Noah."

auwalsaeedabdullah said:

"May God protect urs from this people."

dand.y350 said:

"God go punish am he ripped me 500k saying he’s an informant when I have issue with Efcc."

official_realone__ said:

"This guy for IJAKO that time damn."

