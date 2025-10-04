Nigerian online users have gushed over the resemblance and love that runs in the Adekele family for the longest time

A video of Davido's elder sister, Sharon Ademefun, speaking about their family and how they all look alike grabbed attention online

Sharon explained how all the kids, and even the grandkids, look, and act like one another, including Davido's set of twins

Online users have gushed over the resemblance between Davido and his kids, siblings, and even his father. The family is so close-knit that many members of the public have expressed their desire to be part of it.

While getting glammed up for an event, Davido’s sister, Sharon Ademefun, spoke about how everyone in the family either has a physical resemblance or a personality similarity.

She pointed out how Shina Rambo, who is "twins" with her own twin boys, and Davido's daughter Hailey resembling her own daughter as well.

She proceeded to state how Davido’s twin girls look exactly like her, and his twin boy looks exactly like his elder brother, Adewale Adeleke.

This video has ignited reactions from online users, who commended the family for building a strong bond despite their wealth and social status.

Comments as Sharon explains resemblance in Adeleke family

Davido's big sister Sharon gushes over her family.



Davido’s big sister Sharon pulls up in style

Meanwhile, Nigerian singer Davido’s family members have continued to show ‘doings’ on social media for his talk-of-town wedding.

A video made the rounds of Davido’s big sister, Sharon Ademefun, getting set for the big event.

Sharon’s attire had some netizens saying she dressed more than the bride, while others called her the mother of the day.

