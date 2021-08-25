Breaking: Bandits Abduct Widow 24 Hours After Husband’s Death

A widow has been kidnaped by rampaging bandits following the death of her husband in Katsina state

Also, many family members of the deceased were kidnaped by the criminals who targeted the house

Meanwhile, the police are yet to comment on the sad incident as SP Gambo Isah, police spokesman in Katsina is yet to reply to a request from journalists

This incident occurred following the death of Alhaji Rabe Bello Kofa, the former head of Kofa village in Kusada local government area, Daily Trust reports.

A widow has been abducted 24 hours after his husband’s death. Photo: Nigeria police

Source: Facebook

According to a source, the criminals went straight to the house of the village head, who died on Tuesday, and abducted some members of the bereaved family, including his widow.

He said:

“The village head of Kofa, who was an elder brother to a former Speaker of the Katsina state House of Assembly, died on Tuesday and was buried on the same day in accordance with Islamic rites.”

“Unfortunately, some gunmen entered the house and abducted about five members of the family including the wife of the deceased but later released four and held the widow in captivity. As we speak, she is still there with them."

Meanwhile, efforts to get the reaction of the police on the incident was fruitless as of the time of filing this report.

