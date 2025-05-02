Senator Natasha: Bruised by Hope, by Titilope Tawakkaltu Anifowoshe

Editor’s note: In this piece, lawyer Titilope Anifowoshe reflects on the leaked conversation allegedly between Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and Professor Mbeke, examining its impact on justice, public trust, and how misinformation threatens truth and accountability in Nigeria’s fragile sociopolitical landscape.

I have spent the most part of today struggling to wrap my head around the alleged revelations surfacing from the leaked conversation between Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and Professor Mbeke. It is not just the content that disturbs me; it is the implications. The aftershocks. The quiet betrayal of a nation that desperately needs sincerity from its leaders.

For some, especially supporters of the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, this development might feel like vindication. A supposed clearing of his name. But this is no victory. It is a national wound, a sobering moment in a country already battered by trust deficits and trauma.

What breaks my heart the most is the suggestion that Senator Natasha, whom we once celebrated as a symbol of female courage, MAY have knowingly expended energy on a narrative devoid of truth. If this is real, it is not just dishonesty; it is a calculated subversion of justice.

And justice is in short supply in Nigeria, especially for women.

Nigeria remains one of the most hostile places to be a female in Africa. According to the National Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS), more than 30% of Nigerian women aged 15-49 have experienced sexual or physical violence, often from int!mate partners. Of reported r@pe cases, less than 2% result in prosecution; YES! Less than 2% is not due to a lack of laws, but due to the pervasive stigma, shame, and systemic failures that silence victims.

Activists and gender advocates have fought tooth and nail to bring these issues to light. Figures like Dr. Oby Ezekwesili and Bukky Shonibare have dedicated years to challenging structural violence and amplifying the voices of survivors. To see their names now pulled into a political scandal is deeply unfortunate and frankly, unfair to us all.

If these alleged recordings are authentic, then this is not just a moral lapse. I see this as a betrayal of movements built on real pain. It delegitimizes survivors. It politicizes trauma. It feeds into the narrative that women lie about abuse, and that social causes are mere tools for political chess.

For young women like me watching from afar, those who looked to Senator Natasha as proof that they too, could rise, this could be devastating. And for Nigerian women still afraid to report abuse, this scandal may become just another reason to stay silent.

Fellow Nigerians, let us be honest with one another. We must talk about the role of the people, you and I, in all this. The Nigerian digital space is flooded with noise, not knowledge. We campaign with hashtags before facts. We believe anonymous accounts over verified sources. We are hungry for justice, but sometimes, dangerously gullible.

Issues going viral do not mean that they are verified. We cannot afford to join causes without inquiry. Every time we do, we risk empowering falsehood and discrediting truth. Social media is powerful, but it must be wielded with wisdom. Otherwise, we risk becoming pawns in elaborate games of deception.

Despite everything, I still find myself hoping, perhaps irrationally, that this entire situation is a misunderstanding, that the audio and WhatsApp chat were doctored or misinterpreted. It is so confusing because, on one hand, I am hoping that Senator Akpabio did not in truth assault Senator Natasha sexually. On another hand, I am also hoping that Senator Natasha, who once seemed to carry the dreams of so many, did not truly mean the things attributed to her.

But if this is not the case, if this is indeed her voice, her plan, her strategy, then it is not just her fall we are witnessing. It is the slow unraveling of a fragile public trust.

In the end, this is not about one woman or one senator. It is about the soul of a nation; about the kind of Nigeria we want to build. A Nigeria where justice is not a tool for vendettas. Where movements are not hijacked by political opportunism. Where women are empowered, not exploited.

We must hold our leaders accountable. But we must also hold ourselves accountable; to think deeply, to verify thoroughly, and to act wisely.

God save us, truly, as a people. But more than that, may we find the courage to save ourselves.

Titilope Anifowoshe writes from Igbonla, Irepodun LGA, Kwara State.

