Sadiya Haruna has been docked by the surveillance department of Kano state Hisbah board for her activities on social media

Haruna, a Kannywood actress and social media blogger, will spend time in confinement for a period of six months

She pleaded guilty to a one-count charge of obscenity and indecent act, which contradicts a section of the Islamic police laws

Kano - The Kano state Hisbah board has locked up a Kannywood actress and social media blogger, Sadiya Haruna, for allegedly uploading sexual content on her social media handles.

The accused person, Sadiya Haruna, was initially arrested on Friday, August 20 by the head of surveillance department of Kano state Hisbah board, Malam Aliyu Usman.

Hisbah conducting a search recently in Kano state. Photo credit: Hisbah Board

Source: Facebook

Daily Trust newspaper reports that she was then detained in the custody of the Islamic police until early Monday, August 23 when she was brought before the Sharia court sitting in Sharada area of the state.

According to the First Information Report filed against her, she was alleged to have consistently posted indecent videos in which she was dancing seductively and making sexual comments on her social media handles and YouTube channel.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He also said that her Islamiyya attendance will be monitored by the school headteacher and the Hisbah command.

Recall that a man identified as Yahaya Zakari was recently arrested by Hisbah over the allegation that he took a young woman to his house.

Zakari who is a pharmacist was said to have taken the lady to his house located at Sabuwar Gandu in Kano metropolis.

Confirming the arrest, the head of the Hisbah board, Harun Ibn-Sina, said Zakari was picked when his neighbours were uncomfortable with the way he brought the lady home.

In a related development, Hibah criticised the bridal shower gown worn by Zahra Bayero, the wife of Yusuf Buhari, son of the Nigerian president.

The Hisbah boss, Sheik Harun Ibn Sina, said people who are sharing videos and photos of the dress are committing sin.

He said the emir’s daughter as a Muslim is not above the law and should have lead by example if she wants blessings for her marriage.

Source: Legit