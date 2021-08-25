President Buhari does not believe that the attack on Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna will dent the zeal of the military in the fight against insurgency

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the recent attack on the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna will help to boost the determination of the military to end insurgency in the country.

The Nigerian leader stated that "the heinous action would accelerate the total uprooting of evil in the polity, which members of the Armed Forces are solidly resolved to accomplish in the shortest possible time."

Buhari said the attack will not have any negative impact on the military (Photo: Aso Rock Villa)

In a statement released by one of his media aides, Femi Adesina, the president noted that the ploy of criminals to dampen the morale of the Armed Forces has failed, The Nation reports.

President Buhari asserted that the incident came at a time when troops are putting insurgents, bandits, kidnappers, and other types of criminals on the retreat, especially in the northeast.

Condoling with the families who lost their loved ones, he vowed that the fallen officers' death will not be in vain "as the degenerate act would have consequences that will eventually clean the country of vermin, and emancipate the polity from deliberate, targeted and contrived atrocious acts."

Attack on NDA: Confusion over state of health of Army Major bandits abducted

Meanwhile, Major Stephen Datong, who was abducted on Tuesday, August 24, by armed bandits at the NDA, Kaduna, had been found dead.

Legit.ng gathered that the major was kidnapped during a raid at the NDA, leaving two persons dead and one kidnapped.

There were reports on the night of Tuesday, August 24, that Datong had been killed. According to reports, Major Datong was found dead hours after his kidnap.

The officers killed during the attack included Lieutenant Commander Wulah and Flight Lieutenant Okoronkwo.

The NDA confirmed the attack on the Academy and the death of the initial two officers hours after it occurred.

