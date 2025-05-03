Liverpool are Premier League champions in Arne Slot's first season, with four matches to go

Arsenal, who have rivalled Manchester City in the past years, failed to win despite City's season

Mikel Arteta has shared his true feelings towards the Reds’ title with his team in second place

Liverpool were crowned Premier League champions last Sunday with four matches to go after beating Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 at Anfield in Arne Slot's first season in England.

Their victory asks questions of Arsenal, who have challenged Manchester City for the title in the last two seasons, taking the last year to the final day.

Mohamed Salah takes a selfie with Liverpool teammates after they were confirmed as Premier League champions. Photo by Andrew Powell.

Source: Getty Images

Pep Guardiola’s team have not been at their best this season, suffering a rough patch that lasted months. Even though they regained form for the end of the season, they were never in the title picture.

Arteta reacts to Liverpool's win

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has reacted to Liverpool’s Premier League title win, admitting that it was painful to watch for his team after years of trying.

“Big time, yeah. I understand that Liverpool is a team that is being more consistent and they have a lot of ingredients that you need to win it, but it's very painful, yeah,” he told arsenal.com.

He admitted to watching a part of their celebrations after the win over Tottenham, but believes it us not part of their motivation ahead of next season.

“No,” he said when asked if it would be a motivation. “They deserve to win it, they've done it in a manner, in a way that has given no chance to the others, and you have to congratulate them.

“It's sport as well, and you have to accept the reasons why you haven't been able to achieve it and try to improve, that's it.”

“It can be part of your motivation, that's not the biggest part, my motivations are much more focused on other aspects than that one, but it hurts to watch it, that's for sure,” he concluded.

The title race may be over, Arsenal can not afford to slip up in the race for UEFA Champions League spot next season as they are seventh points ahead of sixth place Nottingham Forest.

Mikel Arteta reacts during Arsenal's 1-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain. Photo by Marc Atkins.

Source: Getty Images

The fans urged the team to win and keep their distance from the chasing pack in the top-five race.

@Khaythegr8 replied:

“We need to win this game somehow to keep the distance from the team coming behind. We shouldn't put ourselves in any top five race neither should we forfeit the 2nd place.”

@N54EVA replied:

"Has to be a win, idc if there's nothing we are fighting for. Set the momentum."

The Gunners also have to focus on their Champions League semi-final second leg tie against Paris Saint-Germain, after losing the first leg 1-0 at Emirates Stadium.

Source: Legit.ng