The truth about security around the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna is beginning to unfold

Military sources are saying that it is very easy for anyone to walk into the institution without proper checks at the entrance

This was part of the reason why, according to a source, the son of a northern judge was kidnapped by bandits in 2019

More revelations are now coming out about the reportedly porous security around the environs of the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna state.

Military sources who spoke with Daily Trust recently revealed that proper checks are not done by security operatives at the entrance of the academy.

The source said the bandits collected ransom before releasing the judge's son

One of the sources said that in 2019, bandits kidnapped the son of a judge from a northcentral state who was close to graduating from the institution.

He noted that a ransom was paid to the criminals before the victim was released.

His words:

“About two years ago, a cadet who was few days to his passing out from the NDA was abducted by bandits.

“He was the son of a judge from one of the North Central states…A ransom was paid to the bandits before he was released.”

Ordinary street bandits attacked NDA, northern group wails over Nigeria's insecurity

Meanwhile, in the opinion of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), the attack on the NDA by bandits is a national disgrace.

The northern group which lamented over the worsening insecurity menace in Nigeria stated that it is a shame that ordinary street bandits could get their way into the NDA and even attack officers.

The spokesman of the forum, Emmanuel Yawe, called on security agencies to make sure the kidnapped operative is rescued because he and his colleagues have spent their days serving their country.

Yawe said:

"We hope their sacrifices are not in vain. The Forum is praying that the abducted officer will be rescued and the criminals who abducted him brought to book.

“It is really sad that ordinary street bandits will invade a military institution of such high national and international repute, outwit the security system and men there, kill officers and take one away to an unknown destination."

