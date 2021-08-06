The Kano State Hisbah Board is unhappy over the dress daughter of Emir of Kano Zahrah Bayero, wore to her bridal shower

The head of the Kano Hisbah police, Sheik Harun Ibn Sina, said he expected the emir’s daughter to abide by Islamic regulations

Hisbah is known for imposing penalties on individuals convicted for flouting the strict dress prescribed by regulations

The Hisbah Police in Kano state has criticised the bridal shower gown worn by Zahra Bayero, the fiancé of Yusuf Buhari, son of the Nigerian president.

The Hisbah boss, Sheik Harun Ibn Sina, told the BBC Pidgin that people who are sharing videos and photos of the dress are committing sin.

He said the emir’s daughter as a Muslim is not above the law and should have lead by example if she wants blessings for her marriage.

Princess Zarah Bayero wore the dress at her frozen-themed bridal shower event.

Hisbah is known for enforcing a strict dress code according to Islamic regulations.

Hisbah bans use of mannequins in Kano state

The organisation recently banned tailors, supermarkets, and boutique owners from using mannequins to display clothes in Kano state.

It described the use of the mannequins for advert purposes as idolatry, noting that it contravened the provision of Islamic injunctions.

The agency saddled with the responsibility of Shariah doctrine enforcement warned that it would embark on raiding of those places to remove them.

Hisbah arrests pharmacist for allegedly taking a woman to his house

Meanwhile, a man identified as Yahaya Zakari has been arrested by the Kano state moral police known as Hisbah over the allegation that he took a young woman to his house.

Zakari who is a pharmacist was said to have taken the lady to his house located at Sabuwar Gandu in Kano metropolis.

According to a statement issued by the board in Kano on Friday, July 30, the man was arrest following calls from residents of the area, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

