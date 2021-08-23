Popular singer Saheed Osupa is about to complete his programme at the University of Ibadan which he started in 2016

In an Instagram video, Osupa was spotted at a school's premises, reading as he prepared to enter the school’s examination hall

The fuji music singer dished a motivational quote with the video, saying determination is important for success

Fuji music star Saheed Osupa has stirred a social media buzz, as he posted a video of him studying for his final examinations in school.

In the video he posted, Osupa was seen flipping through the pages of a course handout.

He captioned the video: “Final Year Examination Mood ! Hard work and determination are Pathways to Success.”

Fans react

The post attracted reactions from Osupa's fans, who took to his comment section to wish him the best of luck.

Read some of the wishes below:

“I love your determination and perseverance my brother. Good luck in your exams.”

“SUCESS INSHA ALLAH.”

“Best of luck bro.”

“Wishing you success ahead sir.”

“Best of luck king.”

“Big daddy.”

“When rich men still dey go school at their age, you dey talk say is too late for you to go to school in your 30s. Anu e se mi.”

In June 2016, Osupa made his way back to school, as he matriculated alongside other students of UI. Having completed his National Diploma (ND) programme at The Polytechnic, Ibadan in 1992, Osupa reportedly enrolled for a political science course at UI.

The 52-year-old, however, has a Networking Operations degree from the American International College.

Lady who worked as security officer graduates from university

One Benjamin Nkechi Gloria, who worked as a security officer at a commercial bank, recently graduated from Imo State University (IMSU).

Celebrating her academic feat, Gloria revealed that her academic journey wasn’t an easy one, as she worked in the bank as a full-time employee, while she attended her classes too.

Sharing pictures from her signing out day in school, Gloria decided to be inspirational with her story, as she said anyone can fulfill his or her dreams regardless of any obstacle.

Talking about her struggles, Gloria, in an interview with Legit.ng, said even when she was in secondary school, she had to hawk to fend for her education.

