A Nigerian man has shared the good news of the release of his family members who were part of the people kidnapped in Eruku

The man shared a post on Facebook saying his mother, his cousin and relatives has been rescued from kidnappers

He thanked all those who contributed to the rescue efforts that led to the safe return of his family members

A Nigerian man is overwhelmed with joy after his family members, who were kidnapped, regained their freedom.

The man who is from Kwara state indicated that his family members were part of the people kidnapped in Eruku, Ekiti state.

The man said his family members have been rescued. Photo credit: Facebook/Balogun Olajide.

Source: Facebook

According to the man identified on Facebook as Balogun Olajide, his mother and his cousin were part of the people abducted at the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC).

He expressed the joy that the victims have safely returned after the intervention of President Bola Tinubu, Kwara State Government and security agencies.

He said:

"I give God the glory, honour, and adoration for his mercies that endureth forever. I want to specially thank my family and everyone for your prayers and support for my mum, my cousin, my relatives, and friends who were safely returned after many days in the hands of kidnappers. I pray that God will continue to keep and guide everyone in all areas of life, in Jesus' name. I extend my gratitude to the Kwara State Government and President Tinubu for their quick response in recovering all the victims. I pray that God will put an end to all insecurity in this state and Nigeria as a whole."

Balogun also thanked human rights activist, Harrison Gwamnishu who travelled to Eruku to offer support.

He noted:

"Special thanks to Mr. Harrison Gwamnishu, an Activist who came from the East to support and advocate for the release of all the abductees. I pray that God will continue to bless and keep him, in Jesus' name. To all the Generals of God who stood and prayed to God Almighty for the speedy release of the victims, I pray for more Anointing to function in Jesus' name."

Meanwhile, Emmanuel Akeredolu, the CAC pastor in Ilorin confirmed the release of the kidnapped worshippers, saying he saw them.

His words:

"Our Lord is good. I'm happy to share with you and to tell the whole world that the God of Christ Apostolic Church, answereth prayers. Concerning the 38 kidnapped members of our church at CAC Oke-Segun Eruku, Kwara State, they have been rescued alive, none of them lost. We give all glory to God."

The man said his family members regained freedom from kidnappers. Photo credit: Facebook/Balogun Olajide.

Source: Facebook

Harrison Gwamnishu visits woman who survived attack

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that security and safety advocate, Harrison Gwamnishu, took a trip to Eruku, Kwara state where an attack happened recently.

His visit comes after terrorists invaded a parish of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) and abducted many people.

Gwamnishu, who fights against kidnappings was seen interacting with an old woman who survived the attack.

Source: Legit.ng