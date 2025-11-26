The 2023 presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Adewole Adebayo, has reacted to the rising insecurity in the country

Adebayo slammed Tinubu, stating that the President has lost control and grip of his government following the continuous bandit attacks

Legit.ng reports that bandits have been on a rampage, attacking schools in Kebbi and Niger states and CAC church in Kwara state

FCT, Abuja - The 2023 presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Adewole Adebayo, said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has lost control of his government, and he is playing around.

Adebayo urged President Tinubu to organize his government to tackle the menace of insecurity in the country.

Adebayo says the bandits have backing from some people in government. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Adewole Adebayo

He said the bandits have backing from some people in the country.

He stated this during an interview on Channels Television on Tuesday, November 25, 2025.

“He needs to put his house together, organize his government, and make sure that he knows the Police cover this country effectively because every LG in Nigeria has a police division. There is DPO, and some LGs that are heavily populated have more than one DPO.”

Adebayo said nobody can commit a crime and last for one month without government people cooperating with him/her.

"The first enemy of government is government, the first enemy of the people is government. You cannot commit a crime and last one week, one month if you don't have government people cooperating with you."

Nigerian react to rising insecurity

@Livwitswag2

The whole kidnap and rescue mission is planned the earlier we know the better tell me how you contact terrorist and no arrests was made no shootout no nothing. Nigerian it time we wise up ooo all of a sudden the government knows how to rescue victim just out of the blues.

@brotobromotivat

This is totally correct These terrorists have only lasted this long because they have the backing of top government officials and until we can fish out these bad eggs, we can't put an end to terrorism.

@DreBoyChurch

Main reason why they reject international interventions .. because they are the cause of the insecurities.

@Dannymasterp

The enemy of the Government is the next person aspiring to be in the same Government.

@ozuego

Nigeria youth have to give the government 48hrs to name the names on the list of Boko haram sponsors or we will take to the streets, this should be a starting point.

ISWAP demands N10m Ransom to release teenagers

Recall that the abductors of 13 teenage female farmers in Borno State reached out to their families in Borno State.

According to family members, Islamic State in West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists are demanding N10 million ransom for their release.

A relative of one of the abductees narrated how the kidnappers were able to reach the families after kidnapping the teenagers.

Police beef up security around schools, worship centres

Legit.ng also reported that the Lagos State Police Command took action following a series of bandit attacks and kidnappings across the country.

The Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Jimoh, addressed newsmen amid rising insecurity in the country.

Legit.ng reports that bandits attacked a Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) church in Kwara state, schools in Kebbi and Niger states.

