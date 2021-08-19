Instagram skit-maker Sydney Talker has purchased a brand new car to the delight of his fans who expressed their excitement for him

The new whip is white in colour with a jaw-dropping interior for comfort and a kind of appeal associated with people of the higher class

Soon after Sydney Talker took delivery of the new car, his fans thronged his Instagram page to congratulate him

Popular Instagram comedian Sydney Talker has taken the delivery of his new car, and he wasted no time in sharing the news on his page.

In a series of pictures and videos on his social media pages to announce his new-acquired whip, the humour merchant was seen striking different poses and expressing his excitement.

Instagram Comedian Sydney Talker buys a new car. Photo Credit: @sydneytalker

Source: Instagram

See the post below:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Fans congratulate him

Soon after Sydney Talker disclosed that he just purchased a new car, his fans thronged his page to congratulate him and wish him more success in life.

Read some of their congratulatory messages below:

Acupofkhafi:

“Awwww congratulations man!!!”

Diiadem:

“Ayyyyyeeeee!!!! Congratulations my Gee.”

Thecuteabiola:

“YES!!! YES!!! YES!!!!! Congratulations.”

Obi_cubana:

“Congratulations!!!!”

Jnrpope:

“Congratulations congratulations congratulations bro.”

Comedianebiye:

“Congratulations.”

Djspicey:

“Slide 7 Congrats BadBoy.”

Evaxalordiah:

“Its so beautiful!! Enjoy!!”

Olumideoworu:

“The drip match the whip! That’s a flex!”

Sydney Talker graduates from school

In related news, the skit-maker in June completed one of the most important phases of his life as he signed out as a student from the University of Benin (UNIBEN).

In a series of posts in which he announced his graduation from the tertiary institution, Sydney Talker was seen wearing a white t-shirt as his schoolmates rushed to pen their signature on him.

He captioned the posts: “Four years have passed. Thank you Lord.”

Comedian Sir Balo purchases Benz worth N16m

Legit.ng reported how popular comedian Sir Balo replaced an SUV car that crashed with a Benz car within a period of four weeks.

The new whip was reported to have cost no less than N16 million.

Sharing the big news with her fans, Sir Balo posted a couple of pictures in which he was smiling and posing in front of the car.

Source: Legit.ng