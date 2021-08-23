Ex-Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Tobi Bakre has married his heartthrob Anu, in a star-studded event

To the delight of his fans, Bakre got married to Anu on Saturday, August 21, and interestingly they both can’t get over the union

While Anu described Bakre as her happy pill in a social media post, Bakre made it open that he married the most beautiful bride

Former BBNaija housemate Tobi Bakre has taken to his Instagram page to share the heartwarming moment he had with his wife Anu, on their wedding day.

The duo got married on Saturday, August 21, in a star-studded event that set tongues wagging on social media.

BBNaija’s Tobi Bakre shares a heartwarming moment with his wife Anu. Photo Credit: @ tobibakre

Instagram

Tobi Bakre describes his wife as the most beautiful bride

Still in the excitement of marriage, Bakre posted a video of the heartwarming moment on his Instagram page, as he described Anu as the most beautiful bride in the world.

"The reality TV star captioned the video: “Lives rent-free in my head. My heart was pacing. I was nervous. And I turned to see the most beautiful bride in the world.”

Watch the video below:

Fans react

Soon after Bakre posted the video, his fans took to his page to congratulate him on his union with Anu.

Read some of their congratulatory messages below:

Sophiealakija:

“Ugh so precious.”

Abimbolacraig:

“I love how shy you make Anu.”

Acupofkhafi:

“Awwwwwwwwwwwww Mega mega congratulations Tobi!!!!! So happy for you both.”

Theonlychigul:

“Like ....who is cutting onions please.”

Thermeyloluwah:

“Not me smiling like say na me dy the video. Congratulations fav, may your home be blessed.”

Missymoremoney:

“This will be the perfect marriage in the world... Amin Amin Amin Amin Amin Amin Amin safe delivery.....THUMO SEBIILA YANSARAHU AMIN.”

Marycolette_:

“Awwww sooo precious! Congratulations Tobi.”

Motunrayohh:

“The way she keeps saying Thank you, Thank you so much. It’s beautiful.”

Alaxx_r:

“Tobo, Lucky boy! She’s lucky cause you’d be gassing this woman everyday.”

Tobi Bakre stirs social media buzz with funny pre-wedding photos

The BBNaija star set tongues wagging on social media when he shared his pre-wedding pictures with Anu.

Prior to the release of his pre-wedding photos, Bakre had kept his relationship status off the public in spite of speculations making rounds on social media.

In one of the pictures he shared, Bakre suspended himself in the air as he held his woman’s right hand.

