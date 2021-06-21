Congratulations are in order for a young Nigerian lady as she recently acquired a university degree

In her celebratory post, the young Imo State university graduate shared pictures as she recounted juggling bank security work with her studies

Some persons recounted their experience with her as a bank security as they sent her kind thoughts

It is a dream turned reality for a young lady as she is finally a graduate against all odds.

The Nigerian woman named Benjamin Perfect celebrated her academic feat on social media with cute and memorable pictures.

The young lady combined bank security work with her academics

In a Facebook post, Benjamin who finished from Imo State University, Owerri (IMSU) revealed that she had worked as the security for a Nigerian bank while going to school.

She shared photos in her security uniform as well as those she took to celebrate her graduation.

What kept her going as she combined security work with studies

In the emotional post, the lady said her determination and persistence paid off. She affirmed that truly one's dreams are achievable so long as such a one has the courage to pursue it.

Social media users celebrated her with nice thoughts.

Danny Austin remarked:

"You’ve worked hard to achieve your goals and now you’re on your way to seek new vistas, dream new dreams, embark on who you are, embrace life with passion and keep reaching for your star. Go for it! Congratulations graduate."

Favour Lessi Vokpee wrote:

"My hustler, your strength dey motivate me walai...congrats my glow baby more to come."

Catherine Ibuot said:

"Congratulations my dr love may God continue to do great things in ur life."

Chima Junior Onwumere commented:

"This is a great news congratulations may all ur dreams come true #cheers."

First-class graduate becomes bread seller

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a first-class graduate had turned bread seller after years of unemployment.

The lady whose story was shared on the verified Facebook handle of Zionfelix Entertainment News indicated that she makes 50 pesewas (around N1750) on each bread she sells.

According to her, she got her first class in procurement and logistics but after her national service, there was no opportunity for her to get recruited by any firm.

People have had a lot of interesting analysis on Evelyn's situation with some suggesting that what she's currently doing is better than leaving to find a job.

Source: Legit