Video Shows Buhari, Atiku "Exchanging Banters" at President's Son's Wedding

Yusuf Buhari's wedding has reunited President Buhari and his closest rival in the 2019 elections, Atiku Abubakar

In a video shared by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari and Atiku were seen "exchanging banters"

The former vice president has also shared photos of himself and President Buhari at the wedding, drawing reactions from Nigerians on Facebook

Bichi Emirate, Kano - Former Vice President Atiku put politics aside as he attended the wedding ceremony of President Muhammadu Buhari's son, Yusuf, on Friday, August 20, at Bichi town in Kano state.

In the 2019 elections, President Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) defeated Atiku who contested on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to achieve his second term bid.

Former Vice President Atiku put politics aside as he attended the wedding ceremony of President Buhari's son, Yusuf, in Kano state. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Atiku who was once a member of the ruling APC challenged the president's re-election up to the Supreme Court where he still lost.

However, on Friday, Atiku put the political rivalry aside as he was seen in a video "exchanging banters" with President Buhari at the wedding ceremony.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, shared the video of the two political leaders with the caption:

"President Muhammadu Buhari exchanging banters with former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, at the wedding of Yusuf Buhari to the daughter of Emir of Bichi, Friday, August 20, 2021, in Bichi, Kano state."

Atiku has also taken to his verified Facebook page to share photos of him and the president at the wedding.

He captioned the photos:

"At the wedding Fatiha of President Muhammadu Buhari's son, Yusuf and Zahra, daughter of Emir of Bichi, Nasir Ado-Bayero, in Kano today. On behalf of my family, I wish the newlyweds a blessed marriage."

Many Nigerians reacted to the PDP chieftain's post.

Ogbeni Pog said:

"Na Mumu dey fight for politicians!"

Ejeje Agube said:

"Congrats Yusuf and Zahra.

"Politicians will always flock together when the events demand, and get their children or relatives married off within their cycle, irrespective of political party affiliations.

"I can't come and kill myself for any politician."

Marvis Chinedu said:

"Congratulations to them

"U can imagine the rich is marrying the rich once just to maintain the circle within them.

"Nollywood don't divert our mindset of rich marrying the poor again..ije kee."

Abubakar Braimoh said:

"Congratulations to the elite class for there determination in keeping the elites together.

"Only two tribes exist in Nigeria, the elite and the poor class.

"Be wise!"

Man offers his daughter to President Buhari's son to marry as second wife

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a 70-year-old man identified as Mallam Garba Abu, has offered Yusuf Buhari his daughter.

Mallam Abu, a resident of Bichi town, said he has a daughter and won't mind if President Buhari's son, Yusuf, can marry her alongside the daughter of Emir of Bichi Nasir Ado Bayero.

Heated reactions have trailed Mallam Abu's statement on Facebook.

Source: Legit