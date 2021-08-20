The son of President Muhammadu Buhari, Yusuf, got married to Zahra, the daughter of the Emir of Bichi, Nasiru Ado Bayero on Friday, August 20

The grand occasion was attended by a lot of traditional dignitaries and famous Nigerian politicians

For the first time after a very long while, President Muhammadu Buhari met with one of his biggest rivals, Atiku Abubakar at the occasion

Zaria, Kano state - Several politicians, government officials, and friends of President Muhammadu Buhari travelled to Kano state to attend the wedding of Yusuf Buhari and Zahra, daughter of the Emir of Bichi, Nasiru Ado Bayero.

Several of the dignitaries who graced the event travelled in private jets. A video has shown over 25 private jets that were stationed at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport during the occasion.

The video of the jets at the Kano airport generated huge reactions on Instagram.

Below are some reactions from users on the platform:

Bxbbayy said:

''And people will have the audacity to tell us no money in Nigeria.''

prince_khalid_usman said:

''And there are telling no money in Nigeria.''

Zainabgilima said:

I have never seen kano airport this busy in years most especially domestic wing din, MashaAllah.''

VIPs that attended the ceremony

Among the prominent personalities who attended the wedding are former president, Goodluck Jonathan of Nigeria and ex-President Muhammdu Isoufu of Niger Republic.

Others are Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Governors Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Babagana Zulum (Borno), among others.

The solemnisation of the marriage ceremony between Yusuf and Zahra took place at the palace of the Emir of Bichi.

According to BBC Hausa, the president's son paid the son of N500, 000 as dowry for Zahra's hand in marriage.

Yusuf Buhari's wedding re-unites politicians

Meanwhile, it was reported that the wedding ceremony of Buhari's son, Yusuf, was a rare avenue for reunion among some Nigerian politicians who were somewhat torn apart by the battle for power.

Two of such persons who have not been best of friends at least in the public eyes are the president and one of his biggest critics, Atiku Abubakar.

It was, therefore, a joyful sight for attendees to see President Buhari warmly greeting his rival, the former vice president, at the solemnisation of the marriage contract between Yusuf and Zahra, the daughter of Emir of Bichi, Nasiru Ado Bayero in Bichi, on Friday, August 20.

