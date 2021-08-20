Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has announced he is a member of Peoples Redemption Party (PRP)

A report by Daily Trust indicates that the national publicity secretary of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has joined the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP).

The former federal permanent secretary made the announcement in a post via his official Facebook page on Monday, August 16 as he returned to mainstream politics.

According to Baba-Ahmed, he joined the political party with good intention. The NEF spokesman urged other patriotic citizens to join him to rescue the north and Nigeria from bad governance.

This development is coming a few weeks after the former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Attahiru Jega announced his decision to play partisan politics ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Jega joined PRP contrary to belief in some quarters that the professor might align with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Read more:

I am not planning to be president of Nigeria - Former Kano Emir Sanusi

Earlier, former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II reacted to reports linking him with the presidency.

The former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) dismissed the rumour that he is nursing a presidential ambition.

Sanusi speaking at a reception in his honour to mark his 60th birthday in Abuja said he does not want to be president or go into politics.

Former INEC chairman, Prof Attahiru Jega, endorsed as Nigeria’s next president

Meanwhile, the Jega Supporters Movement of Nigeria has endorsed the former INEC chairman as the best candidate to serve as president in 2023.

The group in a statement in Kano state argued that Jega has the leadership qualities to move Nigeria forward.

The chairman of the support group, Ahamad Tijjani, pointed out that Jega’s achievements in the academic sector and as the chairman of INEC stands him out.

