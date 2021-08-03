Attahiru Jega, a former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has joined Peoples Redemption Party (PRP)

Jega's tenure as the INEC boss ended on June 30, some months after he conducted the 2015 general elections

According to him, both the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have failed Nigerians

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Kaduna, Kaduna - Six years after the expiration of his tenure as the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega, has announced his decision to play partisan politics ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The News reports that Jega has joined the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) contrary to belief in some quarters that the professor might align with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former INEC chairman, Attahiru Jega, has joined the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP). Credit: STRINGER/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng gathered that while giving reasons for his choice of PRP, he said because the two major parties – the All progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have not lived up to the expectations of Nigerians.

Jega said Nigerians should dump the two parties because of their bad antecedents over the last 20 years.

ThisDay also reports that Jega declared his membership of a new political party, PRP, and advised Nigerians not to vote for the APC and the PDP in the 2023 elections.

He, however, noted that the increasing use of technology is global best practice in order to improve the integrity of elections.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

APC chieftain blasts Attahiru Jega over outbursts on the party

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the APC reacted to recent comments credited to a former chairman of the INEC, Professor Attahiru Jega.

It was reported that Jega had advised Nigerians not to vote for the ruling party and the opposition PDP in the 2023 general elections.

The acting national secretary of the APC, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, noted that the ruling party is not comfortable with the comparison with the PDP.

PDP take a swipe at Jega

In a related report, the leadership of the PDP hit hard at Jega for comparing the party with the ruling APC.

The party, in a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, said it was wrong for anyone to compare its performance with the APC.

Ologbondiyan said while PDP during its 16 years tenure paid off the country’s debt and revamped the economy with massive jobs created for citizens, the APC has wrecked the economy.

Source: Legit.ng