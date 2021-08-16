Political groups in the country have advised Nigerians to vote for candidates with a strong sense of ethics and morality in the 2023 elections

The Jega Supporters Movement of Nigeria has explained why it believes the former chairman of the INEC is competent to govern the country

Political parties in Nigeria are yet to name candidates that would represent them in the 2023 presidential election

Kano state - The Jega Supporters Movement of Nigeria has endorsed the former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Attahiru Jega, as the best candidate to serve as president in 2023.

Leadership reported that the group in a statement in Kano state argued that Jega has the leadership qualities to move Nigeria forward.

Attahiru Jega has expressed disappointment about the performance of the PDP and the APC. Photo by Stringer/Anadolu Agency

The chairman of the support group, Ahamad Tijjani, pointed out that Jega’s achievements in the academic sector and as the chairman of INEC stands him out.

He stated that the former INEC chairman also contributed to the emergence of democracy by opposing military rule during his tenure as president of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in the 1990s.

The group said:

“With these exemplary performances and many more not mentioned, we call on Jega to accept our invitation for him to join the presidential race come 2023 and for Nigerians, men, women, young and old, North and South to come together for him.''

However, Jega has not indicated any interest in contesting for the presidency.

But he advised Nigerians not to vote for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Channels TV reported.

The ex-INEC boss alleged that the two major political parties have failed to serve as credible alternatives to good governance.

Governor Wike says he is not aware of Atiku's presidential ambition

Meanwhile, following the speculations that the former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has begun scheming to become the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, has finally reacted to the issue.

PM News reported that Wike said on Friday, August 13, said he is not aware that the ex-number two citizen of the country wants to vie for the 2023 presidency.

He made the assertion while speaking as a guest on the Africa Independent Television’s Programme (AIT), Focus Nigeria, in Port Harcourt.

