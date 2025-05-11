JAMB Candidate Who Scored 311 in 2024 Falls To 148 in 2025, Her UTME Result Displayed Online
- A candidate who took part in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) came out with a disappointing result
- In a post shared on X by education promoter Alex Onyia, it was seen that the girl scored 148 marks in four subjects
- However, what shocked many people is that the girl has consistently done well in JAMB, scoring 311 in 2024
The JAMB result of a Nigerian girl is generating a lot of reactions after it was posted on social media.
The result was posted on X by education promoter Alex Onyia, who said it was impossible for the girl to come out with such a result.
According to the result, the girl, Michael Inemisit Uduak, performed abysmally in all four subject combinations.
She scored 35 in Use of English, 41 in physics, 35 in biology, and 37 in chemistry. This brings her aggregate score to 148.
What shocked many people is that Uduak has consistently done well in other editions of the examination.
In 2023, she scored 281, while in 2024, she scored 311. Alex Onyia alluded to the two results.
He said:
"Last 2 years she scored 281 in JAMB, last year she scored 311 in JAMB and this year she is scoring 148 in JAMB. This is impossible. My DM is filled with cases like this. JAMB need to let these students see their mark sheet to review their results themselves."
See the post below:
Reactions as man displays girl's JAMB result
@Premier_100 said:
"It is impossible to be honest. I have someone who scored 315 last year and couldn't get MBBS, she tried again this year and she got 160."
@Spik_up said:
"Scoring 311 and 281 yet still at home, omo this country self ehn...Sad reality."
@RealDreylo said:
"Why is she doing jamb every year with that good result, na until she get 400 she go stop? Make nobody come for me o, na question I ask."
@ikakujor said:
"Yup. It’s impossible. Cannot be right. Anyhow, is she just writing jamb for cruise, or to score a perfect score? Why did someone who scored 281 write the exam again?"
@O_RSK22 said:
"If you score 311 in utme and you are offered Bio chemistry or pharmacy instead of medicine, the wise thing to do is to accept it, enter school, and possibly wrote jamb again. This time with the added knowledge from A level, you will do better. Rewriting jamb won't do any magic."
@Hyquebaba said:
"We need more career counselling for these children. Medicine and surgery isn't the only course in the world. In fact, it's not the best right now. I see many of these children wasting high JAMB score because they want to study medicine."
Man checks his children's UTME results
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man shared a video of the moment he attempted to check his children's performance in the 2025 UTME.
The man's two daughters were jittery when he said he wanted to personally check their scores in the UTME.
After sending the required code to the JAMB exam checking number, the man shared the response he got.
Source: Legit.ng
Israel Usulor (Human-Interest editor) Israel Usulor is a journalist who has 10 years of experience. He worked at The Prime Newspaper and has published articles in TheCable Newspaper. Israel graduated with distinction from Fidei Polytechnic (Mass Commun, 2016). Israel has interviewed Zannah Mustapha, the man who helped negotiate the release of Chibok Girls, and Kunle Adeyanju, who rode a bike from London to Lagos. He covered exclusive stories on Chef Dami during her Guinness World Records cookathon. Email: israel.usulor@corp.legit.ng.