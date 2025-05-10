A Nigerian lady has shared her pain after seeing the result of a young man who sat for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination

According to her, the young man previously scored 309 during the 2024 examination but sadly, he wasn't given admission

He repeated the examination for the second time this year and his unexpected score left people heartbroken

Photos showing the disparity between a Nigerian man's present and past Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination results have gone viral.

A lady shared the heart-wrenching story about the young man's experience and lamented over the situation.

Man's UTME results spark worry online

The post, shared by @kemakillz on X, showed a side-by-side comparison of the young man's results from 2024 and 2025.

In the previous year, he had scored 309, yet was not offered admission to any tertiary institution in Nigeria.

This year, despite retaking the examination, his score reduced drastically to 163, leaving everyone worried.

The lady expressed shock and dismay at the young man's inability to secure admission despite getting the score he had the previous year.

She said:

"How would someone score 309 in JAMB last year and wasn't offered admission??!!! This year he now got 163. Nigeria educational system. tueeh!"

Reactions trail boy's 2025 UTME result

Many Nigerians reacted to the post, expressing pain and also questioning the fairness and logic of the admission process.

However, some others opined that the young man may have lost focus along the way, leading to his low aggregate score.

King David said:

"Lmao! You don't blame the system. Did you ask if the individual used the right combination for the course? And did he upload his O'level to jamb portal. These are common mistakes people make."

Phelia said:

"What nonsense is this with the age limitation, bringing out underage and underperformed. This isn’t right in a country like this. You would remand such age if it were to be on criminal charges!"

White Superion said:

"Jamb Ineced the result. Many of the high fliers failed this jamb. It's not his result. Jamb probably had malfunctioned system in order to save face, alloted scores randomly to students."

Young David said:

"They should make JAMB result valid for at least 2 years. If you've passed it before, why should you write it again??"

AdetheCreator reacted:

"Trust me, he's not the only one. My friends younger brother is going through the same thing. Boy'so brilliant. Scored 281 and now 162 this year."

Clemz added:

"I believe the major challenge with many candidates in jamb is smartness level. WAEC rewards hard work and JAMB rewards IQ. Questions are multiple choice and options could be similar and the most correct is the right answer. The way you approach jamb is different from WAEC."

David Orji commented:

"This year's JAMB exam seems particularly challenging. Candidates who took the exam on the 24th and 26th have reported scores below 200. Please consider reviewing the exam process to ensure fairness for all candidates."

Super Kenny added:

"Make good use of every opportunity you have, because these are evil days. Don't be fools, then, but try to find out what the Lord wants you to do."

See the post below:

Female student rejects her 2025 UTME score

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared her pain on social media after checking her unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination result.

In a trending video on TikTok, she revealed that she scored an aggregate of 203 and intends to study accounting in higher institution.

