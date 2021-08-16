A former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has disclosed that his plans for the future do not include going into politics

The respected economist has raised concerns over what he described as the slow growth of the Nigerian economy

Sanusi gave some tips on what Nigeria should do to improve the economic well-being of its citizens

FCT, Abuja - A former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has reacted to reports linking him with the presidency.

The former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) dismissed the rumour that he is nursing a presidential ambition.

According to The Nation, Sanusi speaking at a reception in his honour to mark his 60th birthday in Abuja said he does not want to be president or go into politics.

The economist disclosed that he has secured admission to the University of London for a PhD in Law programme to occupy his time.

PN News reported that Sanusi pointed out that there is a need to ensure that Nigeria records growth in its economy.

He warned that if things don’t change soon, Nigeria will get to a point where the average citizen’s income will be similar to that of 1980.

Sanusi urged the privileged Nigerians to come up with ideas to help the less privileged in the society.

Group backs Jega for presidency

Meanwhile, the Jega Supporters Movement of Nigeria has endorsed the former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Attahiru Jega, as the best candidate to serve as president in 2023.

Leadership reported that the group in a statement in Kano state argued that Jega has the leadership qualities to move Nigeria forward.

The chairman of the support group, Ahamad Tijjani, pointed out that Jega’s achievements in the academic sector and as the chairman of INEC stands him out.

Osinbajo urges Nigerians to embrace unity

In another news, Nigeria's vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, says some of the greatest nations in the world are multi-racial, multi-ethnic, and multi-religious.

Osinbajo stated that a united people working together are more likely to be economically successful.

Presidential spokesperson, Laolu Akande, in a statement sent to Legit.ng said Osinbajo said this on Wednesday, August 11, when a delegation from the Arewa Concerned People for National Unity and Religious Tolerance from Kano paid him a courtesy visit at the Presidential Villa.

