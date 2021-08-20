A commissioner for women affairs in Kano state, Malama Zahra’u Umar, has explained how she met her husband

Umar noted that she ended up marrying a God-fearing man who was her teacher while in the secondary school

According to her, she was praying to God to give her someone who is upright, kind and honest as a life partner

Kano, Kano - Malama Zahra’u Umar, a commissioner for women affairs in Kano state, has revealed that her loving husband and father of her children was her teacher while in secondary school.

In an exclusive telephone chat with Legit.ng's regional reporter, Adewunmi Adeoye, the commissioner stated that the man’s extreme kindness and his being God-fearing tickled her fancy which propelled her to consummation.

Kano state commissioner for women affairs, Malam Zahra'u Umar, revealed how her teacher became her husband. Credit: Adewunmi Adeoye.

My husband is a God-fearing person

She said her husband usually said she works too much and that she is involved with a lot of people; hence, he usually tells her to have some rest.

Umar said:

“I met my husband when I was in secondary school and he was our teacher. I am not going to lie here, he is extremely kind and fears God and these were the characteristics I longed for in a man and thanks to the almighty because he gave me.

“On what she wants me stopped, he always advises me to have some rest because I'm always working and involved with people and other work-related stuff."

She divulged that she is being dubbed with the name"Uwar Marayu" which means mother of orphans because of the level of impact she has been making on the lives of the less privileged.

