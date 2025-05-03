JAMB releases scheduled times for the 2025 UTME, with accreditation beginning at 6:30 am, sparking mixed reactions from Nigerians

Peter Obi criticises the early accreditation times, calling them "reckless" and raising concerns over students' safety

JAMB defends the early times, stating they are necessary for smooth exam proceedings, but some Nigerians demand a review of the schedule

FCT, Abuja – The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the official scheduled times for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), amid growing criticisms over the early accreditation times.

The release, however, has sparked a mix of reactions from Nigerians, with many questioning the practicality of the schedules and their impact on students.

In a post made via X, on Friday, May 2, JAMB clarified that the exam would begin at 8:00 am, with accreditation starting at 6:30 am for the first session.

The second session is scheduled to begin at 10:30 am, and the third session at 3:30 pm, concluding by 5:30 pm.

However, the schedule has raised concerns regarding the early arrival times, particularly the 6:30 am accreditation.

Peter Obi criticises early accreditation times

The release of the schedule comes after a public outcry, especially from Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election.

Obi criticised the board, describing the 6:00 am accreditation time as "reckless," particularly for teenagers aged 15-17, who are expected to travel across far-flung locations to sit for their exams.

In a post on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, Obi expressed his concern for the safety of students, especially in light of Nigeria’s security challenges.

"Setting exams for vulnerable teenagers as early as 6:00 am while transporting them across far-flung locations is reckless," Obi stated.

He also raised the issue of students facing accidents, getting lost, or suffering from unnecessary trauma as they strive to access their right to education.

“Who takes responsibility when a 15- or 16-year-old child disappears or is harmed while trying to access their right to education?” he asked.

JAMB defends exam schedule

In response to Obi’s criticism, JAMB quickly issued a statement defending the accreditation times, asserting that they are necessary for the smooth running of the exams.

The board emphasised that students are not required to start their exams until 8:00 am, with the early accreditation ensuring that all candidates are seated and ready on time.

"The 6:30 am accreditation is essential to ensure that we meet the requirements of a smooth and orderly process, and the exam itself will commence promptly at 8:00 am," JAMB clarified in the statement.

Nigerians react: Mixed opinions on the schedule

The announcement of the exam times has generated significant feedback across social media platforms.

Some Nigerians expressed frustration over the early accreditation times, while others downplayed the concerns, arguing that it is a standard procedure for large-scale exams.

On Twitter, @Optimus_Dracula said:

"Posting schedule after the exam is over when lives of pupils were put at great risk,"

@Iamharphyz questioned the logic behind the early morning schedule:

"How do you expect kids to arrive at their centres by 6:30 am? Are you guys okay in any way?"

Meanwhile, others, such as @me_steriouz, suggested that the issue was being blown out of proportion:

“Nigerians are just too noisy and loud about petty and unnecessary things. Scheduling arrival/accreditation for 6:30 am to register that you’ve attended the exam isn’t a problem since the real exam starts at 8:00 am.”

On the other hand, @Itoya01 raised a critical point:

"What time do you expect the candidates (mostly teenagers) to leave their house if accreditation starts by 6:30 am? Knowing fully well that most of them will spend at least 2 hours on the road before getting to the examination centre."

JAMB denies posting candidates outside chosen exam towns

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that JAMB strongly denied reports that it assigned candidates to exam centres outside their selected towns.

JAMB, in a statement on Saturday, emphasised that candidates choose their preferred exam towns during registration, and the Board strictly assigns centres within those towns.

The Board challenged the public to present evidence of any deviation within 96 hours, offering a financial reward for verifiable proof.

