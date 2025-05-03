Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

Nigerians React as JAMB Finally Releases Scheduled Times for the 2025 UTME
Nigeria

Nigerians React as JAMB Finally Releases Scheduled Times for the 2025 UTME

by  Ezra Ukanwa 4 min read
  • JAMB releases scheduled times for the 2025 UTME, with accreditation beginning at 6:30 am, sparking mixed reactions from Nigerians
  • Peter Obi criticises the early accreditation times, calling them "reckless" and raising concerns over students' safety
  • JAMB defends the early times, stating they are necessary for smooth exam proceedings, but some Nigerians demand a review of the schedule

Find the stories that matter to you – faster. Use our new search tool: Click to search!

FCT, Abuja The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the official scheduled times for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), amid growing criticisms over the early accreditation times.

The release, however, has sparked a mix of reactions from Nigerians, with many questioning the practicality of the schedules and their impact on students.

Amid significant backlash from Nigerians, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the schedule for the 2025 UTME.
After facing heavy criticism, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has unveiled the schedule for the 2025 UTME. Photo credit: @JAMBHQ
Source: Twitter

In a post made via X, on Friday, May 2, JAMB clarified that the exam would begin at 8:00 am, with accreditation starting at 6:30 am for the first session.

Read also

Scam Alert: JAMB breaks silence as website requests payment from candidates who missed 2025 UTME

The second session is scheduled to begin at 10:30 am, and the third session at 3:30 pm, concluding by 5:30 pm.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

However, the schedule has raised concerns regarding the early arrival times, particularly the 6:30 am accreditation.

Peter Obi criticises early accreditation times

The release of the schedule comes after a public outcry, especially from Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election.

Obi criticised the board, describing the 6:00 am accreditation time as "reckless," particularly for teenagers aged 15-17, who are expected to travel across far-flung locations to sit for their exams.

In a post on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, Obi expressed his concern for the safety of students, especially in light of Nigeria’s security challenges.

"Setting exams for vulnerable teenagers as early as 6:00 am while transporting them across far-flung locations is reckless," Obi stated.

Read also

JAMB speaks on when UTME 2025 results will be released

He also raised the issue of students facing accidents, getting lost, or suffering from unnecessary trauma as they strive to access their right to education.

“Who takes responsibility when a 15- or 16-year-old child disappears or is harmed while trying to access their right to education?” he asked.

JAMB defends exam schedule

In response to Obi’s criticism, JAMB quickly issued a statement defending the accreditation times, asserting that they are necessary for the smooth running of the exams.

The board emphasised that students are not required to start their exams until 8:00 am, with the early accreditation ensuring that all candidates are seated and ready on time.

"The 6:30 am accreditation is essential to ensure that we meet the requirements of a smooth and orderly process, and the exam itself will commence promptly at 8:00 am," JAMB clarified in the statement.

Nigerians react: Mixed opinions on the schedule

Read also

Analysts explain implications of Fitch's upgraded ratings for Lagos, Kaduna, two others

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has officially announced the scheduled times for the 2025 UTME, following widespread backlash from Nigerians.
In response to strong criticism from Nigerians, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has published the schedule for the 2025 UTME. Photo credit: @JAMBHQ
Source: UGC

The announcement of the exam times has generated significant feedback across social media platforms.

Some Nigerians expressed frustration over the early accreditation times, while others downplayed the concerns, arguing that it is a standard procedure for large-scale exams.

On Twitter, @Optimus_Dracula said:

"Posting schedule after the exam is over when lives of pupils were put at great risk,"

@Iamharphyz questioned the logic behind the early morning schedule:

"How do you expect kids to arrive at their centres by 6:30 am? Are you guys okay in any way?"

Meanwhile, others, such as @me_steriouz, suggested that the issue was being blown out of proportion:

“Nigerians are just too noisy and loud about petty and unnecessary things. Scheduling arrival/accreditation for 6:30 am to register that you’ve attended the exam isn’t a problem since the real exam starts at 8:00 am.”

On the other hand, @Itoya01 raised a critical point:

Read also

UTME 2025: JAMB fires back at Peter Obi over 6:30am exam timing, “Candidates’ safety is our priority”

"What time do you expect the candidates (mostly teenagers) to leave their house if accreditation starts by 6:30 am? Knowing fully well that most of them will spend at least 2 hours on the road before getting to the examination centre."

See the schedule time:

JAMB denies posting candidates outside chosen exam towns

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that JAMB strongly denied reports that it assigned candidates to exam centres outside their selected towns.

JAMB, in a statement on Saturday, emphasised that candidates choose their preferred exam towns during registration, and the Board strictly assigns centres within those towns.

The Board challenged the public to present evidence of any deviation within 96 hours, offering a financial reward for verifiable proof.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ezra Ukanwa avatar

Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng, where he brings his expertise to provide incisive, impactful coverage of national events. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944

Tags:
Hot: