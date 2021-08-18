A Nigerian man identified as Halifa Abdullahi has been handed a 30-day punishment for stealing Quran in Kano state

Kano - Halifa Abdullahi has been ordered to sweep Fagge Juma’at mosque for 30 consecutive days as his punishment for stealing eight copies of the Holy Quran.

Daily Nigerian reports that the directive was given by a Sharia court sitting at Fagge Ya’n-Alluna that was presided over by Bello Musa-Khalid, on Tuesday, August 17.

A court has ordered Halifa Abdullahi to sweep a mosque for 30 days as his punishment. Photo credit: @drabdullahiumargandujeofr

Source: Facebook

It was gathered that Abdullahi was accused of burgling a mosque at Tudun Maliki area Sunday night, August 15, and carting away eight copies of the holy book.

The suspect a resident of Yola quarters in Kano metropolis was however apprehended by security guards of the mosque

He was handed over to Filin Hockey Police station, who charged him to the Sharia Court.

Abdullahi pleaded guilty to the offence after Abdul Wada, the police prosecutor, read the charges against the accused.

