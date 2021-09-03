The attention of Hajia Zainab Shamsuna Ahmad has caught the plight of a former teacher-turned street hawker, Al-Amin Shettima Bello

Hope may be on the way for Al-Amin Shettima Bello after his video where he spoke to some 'journalists' on the street caught the attention of the minister of finance, Zainab Shamsuna Ahmad.

It would be recalled that Malam Bello became a cynosure after his video went viral. The old man had told journalists in Borno state that after 35 years of service as a teacher, he now hawks to make ends meet.

Same man, different destinies

Bello, who spoke in fluent English, swang the pendulum back on the past memories in a four-minute video shared by communication specialist Obed John Dagwa on Linkedin.

He said he started schooling in Yerwa Central and completed in 1955 where he proceeded to trade business and trained as a carpenter.

"I worked as a carpenter for several years before my parents decided that I go back to school again. I went to Old Bama Primary School and completed in 1967 where I proceeded to Borno Teachers College,” he told journalist.

Finance minister hints at rendering assistance

The video caught the attention of the minister of finance, budget and national planning Zainab Shamzuna Ahmad who expressed surprise and hope that the clip would reunite Bello with his old friends.

The minister said she would "love to say hello at least, to this gentle and humble Dad."

"Wonders never end, same humans different destinies... Thanks Obed John Dagwa for paving the way for Mallam Al-Amin to re-unite his classmates anywhere they're today.

In the comment section, Hajia Ahmed also enjoyed people who met the man to link her with him.

"Someone that got him, should brief us about their encounter, please. I just called and the line was off," the minister added.

Man who earns N24k as a maths, chemistry and physics teacher

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had stated he earns a paltry N24k as a maths, chemistry and physics teacher in Owerri.

This is as a personal development coach, Dr Dipo Awojide had taken to Twitter to air his opinion about the inequality that teachers suffer in Nigeria.

He stated that whenever he remembers that teachers in the country earn between N20k and N25k monthly, it gets him angry. Awojide revealed that when he was a teacher, he earned N12k and that was because he was a distinction student.

