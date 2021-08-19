The All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied reports that it has already zoned positions for the national convention

According to the ruling party on Wednesday, August 18, such an important decision is yet to be made by its leadership

The foremost political party in Nigeria insisted that the claim which has already gone viral is false

There have been talks and unconfirmed claims that certain zones in Nigeria have been slated for some national positions in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Such reports have even caught the attention of the ruling party which gave its position on the issue on Wednesday, August 18.

The ruling party described the viral reports as false (Photo: All Progressives Congress)

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the APC outrightly stated that the claim is false.

It added that all its stakeholders, members, and of course Nigerians will be duly informed when such a decision is made.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The brief statement read:

"It's false. We have not zoned any positions for the National Convention. As soon as we do, you all will be the first to hear from this page. Thank you."

2023: Has APC truly zoned presidency to south? Governor Buni gives important update

Meanwhile, Governor Mai Mala Buni, the caretaker chairman of the APC, had refuted the reports claiming the party had zoned the presidency to the southern part of the country ahead of the 2023 elections.

The Yobe state governor said on Wednesday, August 18, that there was no iota of truth in the speculation making the rounds in a section of the media.

The report had alleged that the Buni-led caretaker committee had zoned the president to the south, Vice President to the north, Senate president (south) and deputy Senate president (north). Others include House of Representatives speaker (north) and deputy speaker (south).

Governor Buni, however, described the alleged zoning as " absolutely false".

He said:

“This is absolutely false! Where was it done and at what occasion? This is a mere fabrication of the writer’s imagination. It is completely misleading.”

In another report, Iroegbu Njoku, a former governorship aspirant in Imo state, had advised Nigerians to elect a president with entrepreneurial skills in the 2023 presidential election.

Source: Legit