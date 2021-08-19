The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has confirmed that a former governor of Abia state, Theodore Orji, is in its custody

Orji, who is now serving as a member of the National Assembly, has been accused of embezzling public money

Corruption is one of the biggest challenges in the Nigeria, several politicians in the country have been accused of money laundering

A former governor of Abia state, Theodore Orji, has reportedly been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Premium Times reported that EFCC picked Theodore Orji at the airport about 10am on Thursday, August 19, and took him to its headquarters.

Theodore Orji has denied the allegations against him. Photo: T A Orji (Ochendo)

The politician, now a serving senator, is being interrogated alongside his son, Chinedu, who reportedly turned himself in upon learning of the arrest of his father.

The former governor and his son who is the speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, are being investigated for allegedly laundering N551 billion.

Senator Orji is accused of embezzling N500 million monthly for eight years as governor between 2007 and 2015.

In addition, he is alleged to have mismanagement N2bn Ecological Fund and conversion of Subsidy Reinvestment and Empowerment Programme (SURE-P) funds.

The Nation reported that the head of media and publicity of EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed the arrest of the former governor.

