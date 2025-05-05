Lamborghini Yacht Carrying 32 Passengers Sinks Leading to Emergency Response

Thirty-two passengers were dramatically rescued after a Lamborghini yacht began sinking off Miami Beach, prompting a rapid response from emergency teams

Thirty-two people were safely rescued after a Lamborghini yacht began sinking off Miami Beach over the weekend, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The 63-foot yacht started taking on water near Monument Island on 3 May, prompting an urgent response from multiple agencies, including the Coast Guard, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and local marine patrol units.

According to AP, rescue teams swiftly transported all passengers to Miami Beach Marina, where Miami Beach Fire Rescue carried out health checks to ensure their safety.

Rachel Miller, who witnessed the dramatic incident, described the scene to Miami television station WSVN:

"We saw, like, a bunch of cop boats, like police boats, and there was another yacht that was flipped over, completely vertical in the water."

Cause of Yacht incident remains unknown

Officials have yet to determine why the **Lamborghini yacht** began taking on water. However, the Coast Guard confirmed that the vessel was later pushed out of the channel and no longer posed a danger to other boaters.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is set to lead an investigation into the incident.

Busy weekend in South Florida

The emergency unfolded during a bustling weekend in South Florida, which saw large crowds gathering for the air and sea show in Fort Lauderdale and the Miami Grand Prix in Miami Gardens.

Monument Island, located near Star Island, is known for its celebrity residents, adding further intrigue to the high-profile maritime incident.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation, ensuring safety on the waters while investigating the cause of the luxury yacht's unexpected sinking.

