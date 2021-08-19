Atiku Abubakar has lamented over the rising spate of kidnapping and banditry across Nigeria, especially the northern region

The former PDP presidential candidate on Thursday, August 19, stated that Nigeria is now a haven for armed criminals

Atiku, going forward, suggested restructuring as the only way to escape imminent destruction for the country

Abuja - For Atiku Abubakar, with the way bandits are gaining more sway in Nigeria, it will not be a surprise if they register with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and are enlisted at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).

The former vice president said this on Thursday, August 19, at Abuja when he lamented over the rising activities of armed criminals across the country, The Nation reports.

Atiku said banditry is now very lucrative in Nigeria (Photo: Atiku Abubakar)

Source: Facebook

In his opinion, it seems Nigeria is the haven of abductors who now find criminality as a major, lucrative industry.

His words:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"...who would have thought that our country would become a haven for kidnappers and all manner of bandits to the extent that their nefarious activities would become a major industry?

”They have been allowed to operate so openly and brazenly that it would surprise no one if they applied for registration with the Corporate Affairs Commission and listing on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

“These are among the clearest evidence that the issues that were the focal point of the book that brought us here more than five years ago have become even worse.”

Going forward, the Peoples Democratic Party bigwig suggested that restructuring is the best way to bring about sustainable development in light of current happenings.

He stated:

"In my view, we must restructure our country in a manner that allows various segments to develop at their own pace and not be held back by the centre or other segments.”

Masari to Katsina residents: Acquire arms to defend yourselves

Meanwhile, Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina state had called on people in areas prone to banditry to acquire weapons and defend themselves against the bandits.

This was contained in a statement issued by one of the governor's spokespersons, Abdu Labaran Malumfashi.

The governor said it was morally wrong for people to submit meekly to the bandits without any attempt to defend themselves.

Source: Legit