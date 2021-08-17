Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina state has called on people in areas prone to banditry to acquire weapons and defend themselves against the bandits.

Daily Trust newspaper reports that this was contained in a statement issued by one of the governor's spokespersons, Abdu Labaran Malumfashi.

The governor said it was morally wrong for people to submit meekly to the bandits without any attempt to defend themselves.

He made the comment while visiting Jibia town in the state on Tuesday, August 16.

His words:

“It is the people’s meek submission that emboldens the bandits to continue with their heinous activities with murderous frequency, adding that people must divorce their mind from the mistaken notion that security is government’s sole responsibility.”

Armed bandits and Nigerien soldiers are currently fighting along with the border community of Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina state.

The gunmen reportedly killed a soldier, injured many others, and seized a gun truck belonging to the foreign soldiers in the ongoing gun duel that started on Monday, multiple sources told PREMIUM TIMES.

Mustapha Yusuf, the lawmaker representing Jibia at the State House of Assembly, told this newspaper that gunmen from Nigeria attacked a community in Niger Republic and rustled many livestock into Nigerian territory.

“The soldiers from Niger Republic are in Nigerian territory on a rescue mission following bandits’ attack at one of the adjoining communities in Niger Republic. They are allowed to enter for 30 kilometres based on security arrangements,” the lawmaker said.

Mr Yusuf said one of the foreign soldiers was killed and another injured following an ambush by the bandits in the Jibia area while a gun truck belonging to the foreign soldiers was seized by the bandits.

Bandits have killed nine persons in an attack on Bejingo, Dantudu, and Tulutu villages in Sokoto state. According to reports, eight men and one woman were among those killed by the assailants on Saturday.

A deadly attack was launched by bandits in Sokoto state. photo: Nigeria police Source: Facebook According to the report, those killed by the bandits were eight men and one woman.

The victims were 21 members of a vigilante group and Umar Sanda, the village head of Sabon Birni.

