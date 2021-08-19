Lai Mohammed, the minister of information and culture, has passed a vote of confidence of the way the government is handling security

The minister explained why the situation in Nigeria cannot be compared with what is happening in Afghanistan

Mohammed is in the US to speak with international media organisations and think tanks on the achievements of President Buhari’s administration

Washington DC- The minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, has dismissed the suggestion that the security situation in Nigeria could deteriorate like Afghanistan where the Taliban has toppled the government.

The Punch reported that Mohammed made the statement in Washington DC during his chat with international media organisations.

Lai Mohammed says Nigeria is not in a precarious situation. Photo: Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Nigeria

Source: Facebook

The minister in a separate chat with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) stated that Nigeria is not a failed state.

According to him, the current challenges in Nigeria do not imply that the nation has failed, Premium Times reported.

Mohammed said:

“A failed state is one where basic facilities are not available and everything has broken down but, Nigeria is not in that stage.''

He said fake news and disinformation were being used to portray the country as if it is fighting a war.

The minister noted that the situation in Afghanistan shows that Nigeria should be commended for the way it has handled insurgency in the last couple of years.

