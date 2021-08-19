It has been said that local hunters in the northern part of Nigeria are the real nightmares of insurgents

This view was restated by the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) which supported Governor Bello Masari's call for self-defence to Katsina people

The group argued that the hunters outsmart the terrorists almost always because they know and understand the terrains much better

The call for self-defence to Katsina residents by Governor Bello Masari has been backed by some northern socio-cultural groups, one of which is the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF).

The organisation said Masari is right to urge his people to take up arms against bandits and kidnappers, adding that not all weapons are illegal for citizens, especially those which come with police permits.

Backing Masarai, the ACF added that local hunters know the northern hinterlands more than the insurgents (Photo: Governor Aminu Bello Masari)

Source: Facebook

ACF's national publicity secretary, Emmanuel Yawe, who spoke with Punch on Wednesday, August 18, argued that local hunters are among those who are allowed to carry guns.

Speaking further, Yawe explained that many instances have proven that terrorists in the north dread these hunters even more than regular security agencies like police and the military.

He noted:

“Do not also forget that local hunters in Adamawa gave Boko Haram hell. Boko Haram dreaded them more than the combined team of army and police.

“The locals know the terrain more than the army and police, who are assembled from all over the country in line with the Federal Government policy on recruitments into government agencies. No wonder they (local hunters) were recruited to join the fight against Boko Haram."

Shehu Sani reacts to Masari's approval for Katsina residents to carry arms

Meanwhile, the call by the Katsina state government to residents to defend themselves against bandits by carrying arms had sparked reactions from some prominent Nigerians.

One of those who have expressed their takes on the government's position is Shehu Sani, a former senator who represented Kaduna Central.

Sani noted that this is an admission of the fact that those who are supposed to secure the lives of their people have failed.

According to the former federal lawmaker, the last time Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue and TY Danjuma, retired military personnel, call for the same move, they were vehemently criticised.

Source: Legit