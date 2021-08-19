Actress Omotola Jalade has joined many in the entertainment industry who have showered encomiums on comedian AY as he marks his golden jubilee

The Nollywood diva dedicated a special post to AY on Instagram and even wrote a short note in the Ondo dialect

Omotola praised AY for being a hard worker as she recounted how he brought her to his school when he was still an undergraduate

Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has nothing but glowing words for colleagues and comedian, Ayo Makun, who is celebrating his golden jubilee on Thursday, August 19.

The celebrated actress shared a post in honour of the celebrant on her Instagram page and she made it special by writing a portion of her caption in the Ondo dialect.

Omotola Jalade celebrates comedian AY at 50. Photo: @realomosexy

Source: Instagram

Omotola went on to share one of her oldest memories of the comedian. According to her, AY made arrangements to have her show up at his school back when he was still an undergraduate.

She said the comedian still has the same zeal for hard work just like he did back in the days.

Omotola wrote:

"You’re a hard worker, known you since your Uni days when you brought me to your school and you’re still as exited , working like you just began. May all good things keep coming for you Ayo. Happy 50th . Llnp."

See her post below:

Fans, colleagues join Omotola in celebrating AY

Shortly after Omotola’s post surfaced on her page, fans and other well-wishers thronged the comment section with more messages for the celebrant.

Some fans also expressed surprise at the actress' note penned in her dialect.

Read their comments below:

shiigoalternativeart said:

"It's the sentences in "Ondo" for me. Happy birthday 50th bro."

thetimo said:

"I love you for your excellence ma. I love you more because you are a proud Ondo woman! Wose jo Yei, do gihan o…ki warri e yen ke? Esi warri’e help? Ondo no dey dull, jo Bai jo…we a te Happy happy 50th birthday bros."

adejarefunmi said:

"I love that you rep Ondo with your full chest, I love the dialect."

ashagangali said:

"Ondo ooo omo ekimogun Repping HBD @aycomedian."

