Actress Etinosa recently flooded her page with pictures taken after some friends showed up at her Lekki home for a movie project

Actor Baba Rex, controversial socialite Pretty Mike all posed with the Nollywood star as she thanked them for their support

A video post also captured the moment Etinosa’s baby refused to let go of the dollar bill given to her as a gift

Nollywood actress Etinosa Idemudia is working on a new film project and the actress has received support from some of her friends and colleagues in the industry.

A thankful Etinosa took to her Instagram page with photos taken after controversial socialite, Pretty Mike, showed up at her Lekki home for his part in the film.

Pretty Mike gifts Etinosa's baby, mum dollar bills. Photo: @etinosaofficial

Source: Instagram

Colleague Nosa Rex also showed up to support Etinosa’s soon-to-be-released film project.

Etinosa expressed appreciation to the two stars for showing up even though it was on short notice.

She wrote:

"Thank you both for coming through on such short notice. Thank you for honouring me I can't wait to show everyone what we are working on."

Interestingly, Pretty Mike didn't visit without making it rain dollars at Etinosa’s home.

The actress shared a video showing the moment her months-old baby refused to let go of a dollar bill given to her by the socialite.

Another clip showed Etinosa's mother vowing to visit Lagos more often.

See her post below:

Fans, colleagues react

Etinosa's mum and her daughter stirred hilarious reactions from her fans and followers. Read some of their comments below:

angelaeguavoen said:

"My baby Kris is now richer in dollars."

_8_beth said:

"Your mum gene dey strong, you and her grandchild are twining."

official__treasure said:

"It's the i will be coming to lagos always for me momma like enjoyment o."

kaffy_anike said:

"It's the last slide for, mama said I'll be coming to laugh always lmao."

chidinmaclassy said:

"Mama no wan dey miss out."

blessedfaith_lawani said:

"Is the I will be coming to Lagos always for me."

Pretty Mike shows up at wedding ceremony with herbalist

Some days ago, Legit.ng reported that Pretty Mike set tongues rolling on social media with his recent appearance at an event.

The controversial celebrity showed up at a wedding ceremony with a herbalist who was dressed in a red attire.

Pretty Mike shared photos and a video showing the moment he arrived at the ceremony and many flooded his comment section with mixed reactions.

Source: Legit