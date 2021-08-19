Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has taken to social media to felicitate with comedian AY on his big day

The actress wrote a heartwarming note of how the comedian was there for her during a down moment in her life

Toyin's fans took to her comment section to celebrate AY while thanking him for his kind gestures towards their favourite actress

Actress Toyin Abraham recently recalled a memory as she celebrates comedian AY Makun on his 50th birthday. According to Toyin, the father of one was there for her during her trying times.

Toyin Abraham celebrates comedian AY on his 50th birthday. Photos: @toyinabraham, @aycomedian

Source: Instagram

Toyin Abraham hails comedian AY on his big day

The mother of one revealed that the comedian and his wife opened the door f his house to her at a time when she was struggling.

She wrote,

"Thank you so much for standing by me during my trying times. I remember living at your house. You and Mabel @realmabelmakun opened the door of your home to me and accepted me as a family when the going was tough."

Celebrating the birthday man, Toyin showered prayers on him, adding that his joy will not become sadness.

Read her full story below:

Toyin's fans react

adeolaawokoya:

"Thank you uncle ayo, for being our dear toyin oniduro in tough times. We will forever appreciate you."

nana_akua_jerryson:

"Happy birthday sir."

bolanle_olowu_funmilayo:

"Happy birthday sir."

olajide_eunice:

"Happy birthday, llnp."

iamolabisinafisat:

"Happy Birthday sir."

traditionalweddingng:

"Happy birthday."

mercy_eporium:

"Happy birthday."

miltyimport_hub:

"Happy birthday sir ❤️❤️❤️"

adukegoldaffairs:

"Happy birthday sir."

deborahofficials:

"Happy birthday sir."

AY Makun celebrates his wife's birthday

Legit.ng earlier reported that AY shared a video of the surprise birthday party he threw for the mother of his child on Instagram.

An unsuspecting Mabel walked into a room full of people who did not hesitate to yell 'surprise' immediately she stepped in.

Her eyes opened wide on seeing friends and family members already present to celebrate with her, and she could not stop her emotion from getting the better of her.

The comedian had beautiful things to say about his woman, he called her selfless and remembered how she used to send him recharge cards to survive. He also noted her immense support for his career and also for their beautiful daughter, Michelle.

Source: Legit.ng