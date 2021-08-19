Comedian AY’s wife Mabel celebrated her husband’s 50th birthday anniversary, as she posted a picture of him looking dashing

In her post on Instagram, Mabel acknowledged AY’s hard work, saying he persevered through his difficult time

While maintaining that AY is a living testimony of God’s faithfulness, Mabel noted that she’s very proud of all his achievements

Popular comedian, AY on Thursday, August 19, celebrated his golden jubilee, and his wife Mabel, could not keep calm about it.

In a post on her Instagram page, Mabel shared the picture of AY looking dashing in an agbada outfit, as she gushes over him.

Comedian AY's wife Mabel heap praises on hubby as he turns 50. Photo Credit: @realmabelmakun

Heaping praises on her darling, Mabel noted that the humour merchant rose to stardom from nothing.

According to Mabel, AY worked hard and endured his hard times to be where he is now.

Fans react

Soon after Mabel's post went live on Instagram, AY's fans thronged her page to celebrate his 50th birthday.

Read some of their birthday wishes below:

Lanremakunevents:

“Happy birthday big brother we all love u.”

Simmjaa:

“What 50??? Never looked so good. May God continue to keep you all in sound health and wealth Amen”

Blaajnaiiz:

“Happy Glorious 50th Brotherly!!!! You look nuffin like 50....50's got nuffin on you!!!! Hereon, your view from the 5th floor will transcend "Phenomenal" IJN Enjoy & Shine On.”

Myblackspot:

“Aaaaaaah AY don reach 50yrs like this.”

Justydukes1:

“Happy birthday to uncle Ay. God bless you always.”

Ajuba101:

“The way I Dey see you so Bros, you fit go do 120yrs ohhh HBD Oniovo Kpoin!! More Life!”

Taakcocktails:

“50 wow! God bless your years sir congratulations to your family sis.”

Seunforeal:

“Happy birthday age with grace.”

Officialosas:

“Awwwww Happy 50th Birthday Big brother @aycomedian Gosh! God is good!! Continued."

Comedian AY celebrates birthday with a funny video

In the spirit of his 50th birthday celebration, comedian AY posted a hilarious video of him twerking.

As seen in the video, AY wore a robe as he danced around his mansion.

AY’s industry friends, colleagues, and fans took to the comment section to rain prayers on him.

