Nigerians have come out in their numbers to celebrate comedian AY Makun as he turned a new age

The father of one took to his Instagram page to share the good news of his milestone age with his fans and followers

The comedian was spotted in different kinds of lovely outfits for his photoshoot with different poses

There is no doubt that comedian AY Makun is excited as he turns the big 50 on Thursday, August 19. In his excitement, the father of one started sharing new photos online before day broke.

Tagging his big day the 50 shades of hustles, the actor stated that clocking his new age looked impossible.

Expressing gratitude to God, AY also let his fans and followers know that though he may be growing older, he's not letting go of his swag.

Comedian AY marks his 50th birthday with style. Photos: @aycomedian

In this article, Legit.ng lists the outfits the comedian rocked for his birthday.

1. Hoodies vibes

The father of one started with casual wear as he donned a black and white hoodie with white shorts and sneakers to match.

2. The beachwear

Still in his white shorts and sneakers, AY changed his top and went for a pink top. The comedian's look gave off some beach vibes.

3. 50 shades of green

In the list of the outfits he rocked, the father of one made sure a suit was included. AY donned a lovely green suit as he gave different poses for the camera.

4. Royalty

A milestone birthday celebration has to include one's traditional wear and AY did not disappoint. The comedian looked like a king in a blue and red aso-oke. With the lovely beads on his neck and wrists, AY completed the look with a beautiful horsetail.

Kaaaabiesi o!

5. Denim affair

Although it's everyday wear, rocking jeans for a birthday shoot is not a bad idea and AY's look is evidence.

Comedian AY twerks for his family

Meanwhile, the comedian shared a video on the morning of his birthday and it showed him showing off different dance steps before his family.

AY was seen in a robe dancing across his mansion. He later placed his hands on a railing and twerked there, to the delight of his wife and the other guests in his house.

A voice was later heard telling the comedian that they want to sleep. The comedian refused, noting that it's his birthday.

