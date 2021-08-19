One of popular actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde’s grown up daughters, Princess, recently took to social media to celebrate her latest achievement

The 24-year-old lady revealed that she had gotten a new job and also prayed to be successful at it

Princess also shared lovely photos of herself in her office fit as fans showered her with words of encouragement

Veteran Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade’s grown up daughter, Princess, recently got a new job and she shared the good news with members of the online community.

Taking to her Instagram page, the 24-year-old lady shared photos of herself on her first day of work as she wished for the best.

She wore a simple knee-length grey dress and cinched it at the waist with a brown belt. She also carried a simple black bag.

Actress Omotola’s daughter Princess lands new job. Photos: @tolar_ek

Princess explained in her caption that she was looking forward to being successful at her new place of work.

In her words:

“First day at work. Looking forward to achieving many successes at this new job.”

See the photos below:

Fans of the young lady took to the comment section to encourage her with their words. Read what some of them had to say below:

Chacha_topsy1:

"Awwn wishing you the very best."

Jarticul:

"Wish you all the best babe... You definitely succeeding."

Fuunmi:

"Wishing you all the best in your new job ❤️."

Topelovesjesus_:

"Congratulations Tola. Wishing you all the best."

Nuel_billgates:

"Looking so sweet! Hello!!!."

Nice one.

